Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?
We all worry about our retirement and whether we'll have enough money in the pot to enjoy our golden years.
A common question asked is whether it's best to invest in a property or save money in a retirement annuity.
If you're shopping around for the best retirement option, you'll have to carefully explore the pros and cons.
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it's not an easy choice to make, as there are several variables at play.
There's no silver bullet. It's not just about retirement annuity, property, unit trusts or shares. It's probably a combination of all of them to build enough money down the road to live off the fruits and be financially free.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Retirement annuity is an attractive vehicle as it comes with a range of tax incentives.
It appeals to people with a higher marginal rate of tax.
Someone at the top-end of the tax bracket will directly get a refund every year equivalent to the percentage they're paying in tax.
If put R1 down towards a retirement annuity every year, the receiver will give me 45c back if that's my top marginal rate. So I'm getting a R1 investment, at a 45c discount.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
With property annuity, you would need to find a property that is attractive enough to bring in rent to cover the bond.
The rental costs are offset against the insurance and maintenance cost of the property.
The net rental is added back to taxable earnings.
It has a downside in that the rental is always going to be taxable. But if you ensure the deductions and the rent is even every year, essentially you're not attracting tax, you're putting money into the bond and the property itself and the tenant is paying it off. But it comes with a hassle factor...you've got to collect rent and get tenants that look after the property. What about maintenance ?Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
When you sell one day there's a high capital gains tax you need to pay out. It's not that easy. A lot of people have had success with this but a lot of people have been left pretty disillusioned.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63736780_retirement-planning-a-finance-money-calculator-notes-calculator-top-view-work.html
