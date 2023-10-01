Level up your online dating game with improved writing
Have you tried writing a profile about yourself on a dating app?
Do you write too little and add an air of mystery or do you write a lot to show off who you are?
Either way, selling yourself is no easy business.
If you're struggling to put yourself out there, there's a writing course that will help you pen the perfect online dating profile.
It was created by a team of writers called Life Righting, who used their own bad experiences in the world of online dating to create a better dating experience.
When I'm on a dating site and looking for potential matches, I gravitate towards what their bio says. There were times I would automatically swipe left when there's no bio. I want to see effort for you to show me who you are. So this started out as a joke about a course to put ourselves in words in a way that's truthful and show me of your authentic self. In the process of dating, we don't always drill down to our authentic selves.Tara Rose, Life Righting facilitator
A lot of dating advice is to put your best self forward. Sometimes that might mean not saying all the heavy stuff to start with. But in order to be authentic you need to be vulnerable. If you can get to that space of being vulnerable about who you really are, people will respond to that. That's partly our approach. But we have to have some fun as well!Giles Griffen, Life Righting facilitator
As for common mistakes people make when writing their online dating profile, these are some:
-not being honest -being too honest -not giving enough of a hook -not using the skills of writing to showcase yourself.
The online course takes place on the 18th and 25th October from 6pm to 9pm.
To register, email admin@liferighting.com
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/qBw6Gy5zpVM
