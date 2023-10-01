Streaming issues? Report here
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression

1 October 2023 11:43 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Depression
Mental health
Attempted suicide

Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible Life'.
A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied
A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied

Keegan O’Connell once found himself sitting in a car outside a hardware store to pluck up the courage to buy a hosepipe so he could gas himself in his garage.

It's been a long road but O'Connell made his way out of a dark tunnel, which he's documented in a book 'A Combustible Life. My Ongoing Struggles with Manic Depression'.

Through his words, he hopes to shed light on the often misunderstood world of mental health.

To mark the start of Mental Health Awareness month, O’Connell hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book and an initiative to raise funds for those who do not have access to the necessary care.

He plans to use this month to assist organisations and institutions that can benefit from donations.

In January 2024, he hopes to run 31 marathons in 31 days to support his endevours.

It [depression] started when I was 19 and it took many years to wind the clock back and realise it actually set in when I was ten years old. Between those years, it presented itself on rare occasions. When I was 19, it hit me really hard and that's when I realised depression was a real thing. Prior to that, I didn't pay it much attention.

Keegan O’Connell, author and mental heath advocate

O’Connell said his rock-bottom moment occurred after a breakup while living in Cape Town.

He started seeing a psychiatrist who changed his medication that had been prescribed by his GP.

Within a matter of weeks, O’Connell experienced suicidal thoughts and had to be admitted to a psychiatric unit.

The world starting falling out under me. I was at a point where I just wanted to die...I wanted to get rid of the pain I was experiencing. I was sitting one day in the parking lot around the corner of my flat and I was trying pluck up the courage to buy a hose pipe to take my own life. It was the lowest point I've ever felt in my 38 years.

Keegan O’Connell, author and mental heath advocate

O’Connell started clawing his way back up over a period of 14 months.

He returned to his home city of Durban and things started falling into place when he took a new job.

It was at another low point during Covid-19 pandemic that O'Connell struggled with his business and also lost his father.

He started journaling to get his way out of a "deep dark place" and used writing as a cathartic experience.

Later on he realised it could be turned into a book that could help other people and break the stigma around depression.

Personally I've been subject to a stigma, which I think we also impose on ourselves. I was always incredibly embarrassed about it. I thought it was time to tell people at large and liberate myself from the stigma and be able to reach others.

Keegan O’Connell, author and mental heath advocate

Scroll up for the conversation.




Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard

1 October 2023 9:27 AM

Chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association, Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chats about the latest bout of avian flu in South Africa.

© adiruch/123rf.com

Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?

1 October 2023 8:57 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on whether it is advisable to buy a monthly retirement annuity for 20 years or use the monthly premium towards buying and paying off a property rental in order to live off the proceeds in retirement?

Author Nikki Munitz Photo: courtesy of NB Publishers

From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison

30 September 2023 11:02 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.

Picture: 123rf.com

Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for

30 September 2023 10:43 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and Parent, Community, Empowerment, and Support Manager at the Parent Centre.

WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?

29 September 2023 5:07 PM

While it's early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers.

WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?

29 September 2023 5:07 PM

While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers.

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'

29 September 2023 1:25 PM

Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter

29 September 2023 1:21 PM

Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter

29 September 2023 1:21 PM

Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage

29 September 2023 11:26 AM

These are the latest updates on the roads that are still closed as a result of the storms.

[ROAD CLOSURES UPDATE] The following roads remain closed due to storm damage

29 September 2023 11:26 AM

These are the latest updates on the roads that are still closed as a result of the storms.

E-waste / Pixabay: 19661338

Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline

29 September 2023 11:03 AM

Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste.

Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist

29 September 2023 10:41 AM

Four children were electrocuted in the Klipfontein Mission informal settlement this week after the devastating storms.

Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist

29 September 2023 10:41 AM

Four children were electrocuted in the Klipfontein Mission informal settlement this week after the devastating storms.

