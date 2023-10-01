What is body neutrality?
Do you find yourselves shaming your body or being overly positive about your body?
Now there's a shift towards a middle-of-the-road approach to ourselves called body neutrality, the path in between body positivity and body negativity.
Body neutrality is simply the act of taking a neutral stance toward your body – both emotionally and physically.
That means not supporting the hatred towards your body's 'limitations' or investing time and energy to love it either.
You can simply be at peace with your body.
We have as human beings, so much preoccupation with our bodies. Even though we say we are spiritual beings, we experience that and know ourselves through the body. We experience our aliveness through the body so in a sense, the body is a canvass for everything going on in our society. Within that social evolution, there's competing and contradictory messages playing out.Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
This article first appeared on 702 : What is body neutrality?
