Views and News with Clarence Ford
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments

1 October 2023 3:47 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
City of Cape Town
EFF Western Cape
Western Cape ANC
taxi impounding
#Protest

ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying they only support a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has withdrawn from the planned march against the impoundment of taxis by the city of Cape Town.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is set to lead a multi-party march in the mother city on Monday, calling for the release of impounded taxis.

In August, the metro seized dozens of unroadworthy mini-bus vehicles and others that were operating with invalid documentation.

ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown.

“It was always our position that this was a multi-party march against the unlawful impoundment of taxis. It was never intended to be a shutdown led by one political party. The mixed messages emanating as late as this [Sunday] morning in the media have convinced us that it would be unwise to participate.”

He said the ANC only supports a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes with the city of Cape Town.

“We are opposed to any form of shutdown. We support a peaceful resolution of the issues facing the minibus taxi industry. The ANC will continue to engage the taxi industry, civil society, and with all spheres of government to find a lasting solution.”

The ANC in the Western Cape has called on all its members to not join the protest on Monday.


This article first appeared on EWN : WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments




