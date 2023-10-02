Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan

2 October 2023 8:51 AM
by Amy Fraser
Pravin Gordhan
Transnet
Portia Derby

Something has to be done on the rail side, says Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprise.

Our economy is in shambles, in large part due to the energy crisis and inadequate management and operations at Transnet.

For the past two years, the country has experienced unprecedented, sustained blackouts while the state-owned rail and freight company reported losses of R5.7 billion.

To make matters worse, the resignation of Transnet group CEO Portia Derby leaves vacancies at the country's two most critical state-owned entities – Transnet and Eskom.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

RELATED: Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?

RELATED: Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert

Gordhan on why Transnet is so frail:

  • The rail and freight company has a mountain of debt, totalling roughly R140 billion
  • A decline in exports, resulting in less revenue

He says that he's instructed the board to get to the root of the performance problem with haste and to take whatever action they deem necessary to alleviate some of the pressure.

There's absolutely no doubt that the impact on the mining industry is one that is unacceptable.

Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprise

Something has to be done on the rail side. There's no doubt that the decline is unacceptable.

Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprise

Did Derby jump or was she pushed? Gordhan clarifies that she resigned to pursue other interests.

We are dealing with human beings. We're not dealing with machines.

Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprise

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan




@ yelantsev/123rf.com

Is the City of Cape Town's inverter approved list anti-competitive?

2 October 2023 11:21 AM

De Villiers Botha (Management Committee member of SAPVIA and COO of Solareff) chats about the City of Cape Town’s approved inverter list.

MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app

2 October 2023 10:10 AM

The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy.

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'

29 September 2023 1:25 PM

Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO

29 September 2023 8:42 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid.

Picture: Pixabay

Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU

28 September 2023 9:46 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Fieldbar cooler box - The Fieldbar Co. on Facebook

High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods

28 September 2023 8:58 PM

Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads

28 September 2023 8:56 PM

RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers.

© morris71/123rf.com

Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion

28 September 2023 7:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research).

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months

28 September 2023 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results.

Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA

Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter

27 September 2023 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.

