Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan

Our economy is in shambles, in large part due to the energy crisis and inadequate management and operations at Transnet.

For the past two years, the country has experienced unprecedented, sustained blackouts while the state-owned rail and freight company reported losses of R5.7 billion.

To make matters worse, the resignation of Transnet group CEO Portia Derby leaves vacancies at the country's two most critical state-owned entities – Transnet and Eskom.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Gordhan on why Transnet is so frail:

The rail and freight company has a mountain of debt, totalling roughly R140 billion

A decline in exports, resulting in less revenue

He says that he's instructed the board to get to the root of the performance problem with haste and to take whatever action they deem necessary to alleviate some of the pressure.

There's absolutely no doubt that the impact on the mining industry is one that is unacceptable. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprise

Something has to be done on the rail side. There's no doubt that the decline is unacceptable. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprise

Did Derby jump or was she pushed? Gordhan clarifies that she resigned to pursue other interests.

We are dealing with human beings. We're not dealing with machines. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprise

