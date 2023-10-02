2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win





South Africa scored seven tries to beat Tonga 49-18 in their final pool match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de Marseille on Sunday.

Tries from Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie gave the Springboks a 21-8 half-time lead, while Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith added second-half scores. All seven were converted by fly-half Handre Pollard and his replacement Manie Libbok.

Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini responded for Tonga, who made the defending champions work hard for their victory.

The Springboks went to the top of Pool B following their bonus-point win, but must now wait for the result of the match between Ireland and Scotland in Paris on 7 October to find out if they will progress to the quarter-finals.

South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber knows his side will have to wait before their place in the quarter-finals is confirmed - and who their opponents will be.

The other pool gets sorted out on Friday night and our pool gets sorted out on Saturday so it's a waiting game. Jacques Nienaber, Head Coach

Deon Fourie, who won the Mastercard Player of the Match having started at hooker when he normally plays in the back row, said he had no problems with the switch.

Siya Kolisi, who captained South Africa for the 50th time in tests, said: "It doesn't matter what milestone there is, I'm always proud to be out there with this special group and hopefully we can go all the way.

"We knew they weren't just going to lay down and give it to us. We made a couple of mistakes but we fought to the end - really proud of the guys' effort."

After exchanging tops with Tonga captain Tameifuna, Kolisi added: "It was a really beautiful moment, they're a great team, really hard to play against, they put everything on the line.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. We're still grateful for our supporters and families who came out to support us today. Hopefully, we've done enough to qualify for the next round."

Tonga captain Tameifuna hailed his side's display after they scored three tries against the reigning world champions.

"It was a hard battle out there," said Tameifuna. "This team, we don't have a lot, but the boys turn up at this tough tournament and to put on a performance like that shows where we are all heading.

"South Africa are the best in the world and it's always tough to cross their line and we managed to do that a few times tonight. In this kind of game, especially with the South Africans, you have to meet fire with fire and the boys did that tonight. If we did it for longer phases we might have got a result. I'm proud of the boys. The crowd have been bloody awesome. I'd like to thank everyone. We just need to recover well and look forward to next week."

