2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is the City of Cape Town's inverter approved list anti-competitive? De Villiers Botha (Management Committee member of SAPVIA and COO of Solareff) chats about the City of Cape Town’s approved inverte... 2 October 2023 11:21 AM
Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning "When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEO 2 October 2023 11:08 AM
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness' 3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia. 2 October 2023 10:19 AM
View all Local
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
View all Politics
MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy. 2 October 2023 10:10 AM
Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan Something has to be done on the rail side, says Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan. 2 October 2023 8:51 AM
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Recognition! Dental assistant gets long service REWARD This gift came as a huge surprise. Get out the tissues! 2 October 2023 10:53 AM
Budget or straight: Is there a 'better' choice with credit card purchases? Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick explains if there's a 'better' option between budget or straight credit c... 2 October 2023 10:29 AM
MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy. 2 October 2023 10:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Spurs fire head coach Bartlett after 7th straight league defeat Newly-promoted Spurs fell to their seventh consecutive defeat in the league following their 3-1 loss to neighbours Cape Town City,... 2 October 2023 11:01 AM
Australia beats Portugal 34-14. May miss out on quarter-final for 1st time EVER Australia faces an anxious wait before knowing if they will miss out on the quarter-finals for the first time in RWC history. 2 October 2023 9:15 AM
Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks. 2 October 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder “For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police. 2 October 2023 11:41 AM
Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post The Undertaker who? After making headlines months ago about her 'death', the internet star is back with a new music video. 2 October 2023 9:50 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sting! Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner (AKA Sting) turns 72 today! Let's celebrate with some of his most popular songs. 2 October 2023 9:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

2 October 2023 8:09 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

South Africa ended its Pool B campaign with a bonus-point 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday (1 October).

South Africa scored seven tries to beat Tonga 49-18 in their final pool match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de Marseille on Sunday.

Tries from Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie gave the Springboks a 21-8 half-time lead, while Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith added second-half scores. All seven were converted by fly-half Handre Pollard and his replacement Manie Libbok.

Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini responded for Tonga, who made the defending champions work hard for their victory.

The Springboks went to the top of Pool B following their bonus-point win, but must now wait for the result of the match between Ireland and Scotland in Paris on 7 October to find out if they will progress to the quarter-finals.

South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber knows his side will have to wait before their place in the quarter-finals is confirmed - and who their opponents will be.

The other pool gets sorted out on Friday night and our pool gets sorted out on Saturday so it's a waiting game.

Jacques Nienaber, Head Coach

Deon Fourie, who won the Mastercard Player of the Match having started at hooker when he normally plays in the back row, said he had no problems with the switch.

Siya Kolisi, who captained South Africa for the 50th time in tests, said: "It doesn't matter what milestone there is, I'm always proud to be out there with this special group and hopefully we can go all the way.

"We knew they weren't just going to lay down and give it to us. We made a couple of mistakes but we fought to the end - really proud of the guys' effort."

After exchanging tops with Tonga captain Tameifuna, Kolisi added: "It was a really beautiful moment, they're a great team, really hard to play against, they put everything on the line.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. We're still grateful for our supporters and families who came out to support us today. Hopefully, we've done enough to qualify for the next round."

Tonga captain Tameifuna hailed his side's display after they scored three tries against the reigning world champions.

"It was a hard battle out there," said Tameifuna. "This team, we don't have a lot, but the boys turn up at this tough tournament and to put on a performance like that shows where we are all heading.

"South Africa are the best in the world and it's always tough to cross their line and we managed to do that a few times tonight. In this kind of game, especially with the South Africans, you have to meet fire with fire and the boys did that tonight. If we did it for longer phases we might have got a result. I'm proud of the boys. The crowd have been bloody awesome. I'd like to thank everyone. We just need to recover well and look forward to next week."


This article first appeared on KFM : 2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win




2 October 2023 8:09 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

More from Sport

Shaun Bartlett during his time with Cape Town Spurs. Picture: @CapeTownSpursFC/X

Cape Town Spurs fire head coach Bartlett after 7th straight league defeat

2 October 2023 11:01 AM

Newly-promoted Spurs fell to their seventh consecutive defeat in the league following their 3-1 loss to neighbours Cape Town City, a result that leaves them at the bottom of the table with zero points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby Media Zone

Australia beats Portugal 34-14. May miss out on quarter-final for 1st time EVER

2 October 2023 9:15 AM

Australia faces an anxious wait before knowing if they will miss out on the quarter-finals for the first time in RWC history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

2 October 2023 8:20 AM

Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Carlo Bruil Fotografie

‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games

29 September 2023 12:35 PM

That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

29 September 2023 10:27 AM

"A fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British driver Jessica Hawkins did 26 laps in Aston Martin's 2021 model. Photo: Twitter/ 1JessicanHawkins (cropped)

Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years

28 September 2023 11:55 AM

A big win for women in motorsport!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola speaks to Robert Marawa on MSW. Photo: 947

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

28 September 2023 10:46 AM

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from website: http://sportlegendstrust.co.za/

"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust

28 September 2023 10:39 AM

Here's how to illicit help from the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: RWC Media Zone

Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay

28 September 2023 7:49 AM

Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

Sport

Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post

Entertainment

Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan

Business

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes following a two-week recess

2 October 2023 1:13 PM

Going back to Protea Village like opening an old wound, says land claimant

2 October 2023 12:21 PM

World Cup 'waiting game' for Springboks after Tonga victory

2 October 2023 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA