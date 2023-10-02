Happy 72nd birthday, Sting!
Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner was born on 2 October 1951.
The English musician and actor was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for 'Police' from 1977 until their breakup in 1986 and has during his lifetime as a musician won 17 Grammy Awards - ICONIC!
Here's a list of some of Sting's (and the Police's) most popular songs:
Every Breath You Take
Shape of My Heart
Desert Rose
Englishman In New York
Roxanne
De Do Do
Fields of Gold
Fragile
Don’t Stand So Close to Me
So Lonely
So what does Sting at 72 look like? He's still rocking on with a guitar in hand!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 72nd birthday, Sting!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sting_in_April_2018.jpg
More from Entertainment
Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder
“For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police.Read More
Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post
The Undertaker who? After making headlines months ago about her 'death', the internet star is back with a new music video.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Not sure what to do this weekend? SJ has got you covered!Read More
Book your tickets NOW for the West Coast Saldanha Bay Air Show
The show is happening tomorrow (30 September) from 6am until 11:45pm.Read More
Celebrate our 26th birthday at the exclusive CapeTalk Classics poolside show
We celebrate CapeTalk’s birthday at the gorgeous Cabo Beach Club on Sunday, 22 October, from 4 pm.Read More
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith musician William Wolf
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Frank Opperman, AKA, Ouboet van Tonder speaks on theatre role, 'The Promise'
Frank Opperman speaks on starring in the stage production of Damon Galgut’s The Promise, at the Star Theatre.Read More
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years
Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season.Read More
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery
Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU".Read More