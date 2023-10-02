Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Multichoice
South African Broadcasting Corporation
2023 rugby world cup
emedia

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Lester Kiewit interviews Khalik Sherrif, Group CEO at eMedia Holdings and Investments.

OpenView owner eMedia says it's taken legal action over its dispute with MultiChoice regarding broadcasting rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This comes after MultiChoice's SuperSport came to a R57 million agreement with SABC to broadcast 16 games, including those of the Springboks.

This, however, meant that SABC would be unable to broadcast games on OpenView.

Sherrif says that the SABC's preclusion to them goes against the agreement between the two parties.

"In 2023, the whole nation is not behind the Springboks as 3.2 million OpenView homes cannot view the rugby", said eMedia in a Facebook video calling South Africa to "unite against this unfairness!".

Sherrif says that the ideal outcome of approaching the court would ensure that digitally migrated households are given the right to receive television as intended.

RELATED: 2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

RELATED: SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off

RELATED: SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money'

It's not about us getting any benefit; eMedia doesn't benefit anything.

Khalik Sherrif, Group CEO – eMedia Holdings and Investments

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.














