eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'
Lester Kiewit interviews Khalik Sherrif, Group CEO at eMedia Holdings and Investments.
OpenView owner eMedia says it's taken legal action over its dispute with MultiChoice regarding broadcasting rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
This comes after MultiChoice's SuperSport came to a R57 million agreement with SABC to broadcast 16 games, including those of the Springboks.
This, however, meant that SABC would be unable to broadcast games on OpenView.
Sherrif says that the SABC's preclusion to them goes against the agreement between the two parties.
"In 2023, the whole nation is not behind the Springboks as 3.2 million OpenView homes cannot view the rugby", said eMedia in a Facebook video calling South Africa to "unite against this unfairness!".
Sherrif says that the ideal outcome of approaching the court would ensure that digitally migrated households are given the right to receive television as intended.
It's not about us getting any benefit; eMedia doesn't benefit anything.Khalik Sherrif, Group CEO – eMedia Holdings and Investments
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/QUr0R1VZPNw
