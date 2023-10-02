Budget or straight: Is there a 'better' choice with credit card purchases?





When you make your purchases via your credit card, you can choose between “budget” and “straight” payment plans... but do you know the purpose of each and what the consequences are?

To answer these questions, Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick.

Moodley says statistics show that more people are relying on their credit cards "to make ends meet because their income is not matching their expenses" instead of using them for emergencies.

So, if you're using a credit card, you're asked: budget or straight? Moodley gives insight into which option might be better.

Budget

With this option, you can choose to repay the money borrowed back between three to 60 months and you start paying interest almost immediately which also increases almost immediately.

Straight

Moodley recommends that this should be your first choice because it's "the best way to take advantage of a credit card to avoid paying interest."

How? Ensure you pay off the complete balance before the end of the month.

Moodley notes that currently interest rates on credit cards are around 25.75% which is "quite a punitive rate."

The financial editor mentions that people forget that a credit card "is not your money - you're borrowing money and you're going to pay a lot of interest."

So, use it wisely.

