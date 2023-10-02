Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises has admitted that Transnet has lost many highly experienced staff members and was trying to rectify this.
The department is working with the Transnet board on a turn-around strategy for the ailing parastatal.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the decision by previous administrations to let many of Transnet’s highly skilled workforce take voluntary severance packages was regrettable.
READ: Derby's resignation as Transnet CEO no surprise, says Untu
Gordhan said this was one of the issues that led to the dire state Transnet found itself in.
"Firstly, we have a debt burden of about R147 billion, secondly, we have had declining volumes of exports, thirdly, declining volumes mean less revenue for Transnet, less process for companies, and therefore less corporate tax, and therefore less tax collection. So, you have a vicious cycle."
This article first appeared on EWN : Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Local
Is the City of Cape Town's inverter approved list anti-competitive?
De Villiers Botha (Management Committee member of SAPVIA and COO of Solareff) chats about the City of Cape Town’s approved inverter list.Read More
Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
"When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEORead More
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'
3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.Read More
2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept
The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that the incident took place at the Ladysmith Hospital last Thursday.Read More
WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments
ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying they only support a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes in the city.Read More
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression
Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible Life'.Read More
A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard
Chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association, Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chats about the latest bout of avian flu in South Africa.Read More
Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on whether it is advisable to buy a monthly retirement annuity for 20 years or use the monthly premium towards buying and paying off a property rental in order to live off the proceeds in retirement?Read More
From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.Read More
Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and Parent, Community, Empowerment, and Support Manager at the Parent Centre.Read More