Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE





JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises has admitted that Transnet has lost many highly experienced staff members and was trying to rectify this.

The department is working with the Transnet board on a turn-around strategy for the ailing parastatal.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the decision by previous administrations to let many of Transnet’s highly skilled workforce take voluntary severance packages was regrettable.

Gordhan said this was one of the issues that led to the dire state Transnet found itself in.

"Firstly, we have a debt burden of about R147 billion, secondly, we have had declining volumes of exports, thirdly, declining volumes mean less revenue for Transnet, less process for companies, and therefore less corporate tax, and therefore less tax collection. So, you have a vicious cycle."

