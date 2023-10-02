Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Is the City of Cape Town's inverter approved list anti-competitive? De Villiers Botha (Management Committee member of SAPVIA and COO of Solareff) chats about the City of Cape Town's approved inverte... 2 October 2023 11:21 AM
Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning "When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEO 2 October 2023 11:08 AM
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness' 3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia. 2 October 2023 10:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a "diplomat-scholar" of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy. 2 October 2023 10:10 AM
Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan Something has to be done on the rail side, says Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan. 2 October 2023 8:51 AM
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Recognition! Dental assistant gets long service REWARD This gift came as a huge surprise. Get out the tissues! 2 October 2023 10:53 AM
Budget or straight: Is there a 'better' choice with credit card purchases? Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick explains if there's a 'better' option between budget or straight credit c... 2 October 2023 10:29 AM
MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy. 2 October 2023 10:10 AM
Cape Town Spurs fire head coach Bartlett after 7th straight league defeat Newly-promoted Spurs fell to their seventh consecutive defeat in the league following their 3-1 loss to neighbours Cape Town City,... 2 October 2023 11:01 AM
Australia beats Portugal 34-14. May miss out on quarter-final for 1st time EVER Australia faces an anxious wait before knowing if they will miss out on the quarter-finals for the first time in RWC history. 2 October 2023 9:15 AM
Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star's life to extract lessons Siya Kolisi's story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks. 2 October 2023 8:20 AM
Man arrested and charged with Tupac's 1996 murder "For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police. 2 October 2023 11:41 AM
Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post The Undertaker who? After making headlines months ago about her 'death', the internet star is back with a new music video. 2 October 2023 9:50 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sting! Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner (AKA Sting) turns 72 today! Let's celebrate with some of his most popular songs. 2 October 2023 9:30 AM
Two arrested over felling of UK's beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a "diplomat-scholar" of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree

2 October 2023 10:41 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
World View

A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, John Adderley about the world’s trending news stories (Skip to 3:30).

The felling of one of England's most famous trees, a 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree, has left people across the UK baffled and angry.

The tree was located on the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park.

It was made famous in the 1991 movie, ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’.

A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved tree, which is believed to have been cut down early Thursday (29 September) morning, Daily Mail reports.

Police say it was a senseless destruction of what was undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark, says Adderley.

Both the accused have been released on bail.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree




