Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
Lester Kiewit interviews Angel Jones, CEO of HomecomingEX.
'The world is your oyster' – a phrase often heard as we enter new chapters in our lives, typically when we're young with the whole world to explore.
While taking on the world opens up a world of opportunities and experiences, there's nothing like home...or is there?
According to a survey conducted by the Teach English as a Foreign Language Academy (TEFL), among South Africans currently living abroad, 25% of them said they definitely won't be returning, 43% said they're undecided and 19% are adamant that they'll come home.
RELATED: 5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
Similarly, HomecomingEX's survey found that 35% of South Africans said that they'd return home, while 22% were undecided.
According to Jones, the main contributing factor why many people are going abroad is due to the lack of job opportunities in South Africa.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people being forced to work from home, she adds that remote working is here to stay and has been very appealing, especially to the younger age group.
Some may argue that if South Africans have certain skills that it should be put to use in our county to boost our economy, however, Kiewit questions why we should ask someone to return if they're flourishing abroad.
If there are jobs back home, people would absolutely come flooding back without a doubt.Angel Jones, CEO – HomecomingEX
When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing.Angel Jones, CEO – HomecomingEX
We all have to embrace this idea of remote global working being here to stay.Angel Jones, CEO – HomecomingEX
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
