Is the City of Cape Town's inverter approved list anti-competitive?
Listen below to the conversation between Lester Kiewit and Management Committee member of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) and Solaref COO, De Villiers Botha.
Kiewit says from 1 October households and businesses in Cape Town applying to use grid-tied inverters must ensure that they're on the City's approved list to prevent "fly-by-night operators" offering inferior power quality that might cause prolonged outages.
RELATED: WHEELING PILOT: SOLAR POWER FROM CONSTANTIA VILLAGE MALL INJECTED INTO CITY GRID
But people are calling this strategy, "anti-competitive."
Botha says it's not a question of being anti-competitive but rather a question of balance.
He adds that on the one hand, we have safety and compliance to think about.
If I install an inferior product that's not proper on my earth and I put bad or dirty electricity on the grid and my neighbour's grid blows up, he's going to speak to the City, not the neighbour who was in the wrong.De Villiers Botha, Management Committee - SAPVIA
Botha also says that approved inverters on the grid must have certain specifications to protect the City and consumers.
He adds that the focus is distributing clean energy through the grid and the City is safeguarding networks with this list to prove that these energy networks are legit.
RELATED: CAPE TOWN WILL NOW PAY YOU FOR EXCESS POWER: 'SOLAR JUST GOT MORE ATTRACTIVE'
Kiewit notes that the list does not apply to trolley inverters but rather to solar PV and battery systems (which come from anywhere) that are wired or often rewired into a distribution board.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yelantsev/yelantsev1712/yelantsev171200062/92168875-high-voltage-electric-transmission-tower-energy-pylon.jpg
More from Local
Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
"When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEORead More
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'
3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.Read More
Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE
Department minister Pravin Gordhan said the decision by previous administrations to let many of Transnet’s highly skilled workforce take voluntary severance packages was one of the issues that led to the dire state it found itself in.Read More
2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept
The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that the incident took place at the Ladysmith Hospital last Thursday.Read More
WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments
ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying they only support a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes in the city.Read More
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression
Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible Life'.Read More
A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard
Chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association, Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chats about the latest bout of avian flu in South Africa.Read More
Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on whether it is advisable to buy a monthly retirement annuity for 20 years or use the monthly premium towards buying and paying off a property rental in order to live off the proceeds in retirement?Read More
From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.Read More
Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and Parent, Community, Empowerment, and Support Manager at the Parent Centre.Read More
More from Business
MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app
The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy.Read More
Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan
Something has to be done on the rail side, says Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan.Read More
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'
Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.Read More
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO
Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid.Read More
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads
RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers.Read More
Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research).Read More
Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results.Read More