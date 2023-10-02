Is the City of Cape Town's inverter approved list anti-competitive?





Listen below to the conversation between Lester Kiewit and Management Committee member of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) and Solaref COO, De Villiers Botha.

Kiewit says from 1 October households and businesses in Cape Town applying to use grid-tied inverters must ensure that they're on the City's approved list to prevent "fly-by-night operators" offering inferior power quality that might cause prolonged outages.

But people are calling this strategy, "anti-competitive."

Botha says it's not a question of being anti-competitive but rather a question of balance.

He adds that on the one hand, we have safety and compliance to think about.

If I install an inferior product that's not proper on my earth and I put bad or dirty electricity on the grid and my neighbour's grid blows up, he's going to speak to the City, not the neighbour who was in the wrong. De Villiers Botha, Management Committee - SAPVIA

Botha also says that approved inverters on the grid must have certain specifications to protect the City and consumers.

He adds that the focus is distributing clean energy through the grid and the City is safeguarding networks with this list to prove that these energy networks are legit.

Kiewit notes that the list does not apply to trolley inverters but rather to solar PV and battery systems (which come from anywhere) that are wired or often rewired into a distribution board.

