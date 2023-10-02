Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder
Almost three decades after Tupac Shakur’s murder, police have made an arrest and charged a suspect.
The late rapper, 25 at the time, was shot four times in a drive-by attack while leading a boxing match on the Las Vega strip in 1996.
Former gang leader Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis (60) was indicted by a grand injury on one count of murder with a deadly weapon on Friday (29 September).
His wife’s home was searched in July as part of the investigation into the shooting.
This is a breakthrough in a decade-long investigation filled with hundreds of conspiracy theories, said Las Vegas Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill at a news conference.
“For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice… [The investigation] is far from over. It has taken countless hours, really decades of work by the men and women of our homicide section to get to where we are today.”
Police say Davis planned the deadly shooting after his nephew was involved in an altercation with Shakur at a casino.
Davis will appear in court in the next few days.
This article first appeared on 947 : Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder
Source : Facebook
