[WATCH] Recognition! Dental assistant gets long service REWARD
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
How does your employer celebrate loyalty?
Well, this dental assistant received not only flowers but a well-deserved reward for her 20-year service.
Watch the video below to see what she received.
Dental assistant gets surprised with $20,000 for 20 years on the job pic.twitter.com/NzBcPiARxC' Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 1, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
