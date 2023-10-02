



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

How does your employer celebrate loyalty?

Well, this dental assistant received not only flowers but a well-deserved reward for her 20-year service.

Watch the video below to see what she received.

Dental assistant gets surprised with $20,000 for 20 years on the job pic.twitter.com/NzBcPiARxC ' Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 1, 2023

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Recognition! Dental assistant gets long service REWARD