The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Cape Town Spurs fire head coach Bartlett after 7th straight league defeat

2 October 2023 11:01 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Shaun Bartlett
DStv Premiership
Cape Town Spurs

Newly-promoted Spurs fell to their seventh consecutive defeat in the league following their 3-1 loss to neighbours Cape Town City, a result that leaves them at the bottom of the table with zero points.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Spurs have fired their head coach, Shaun Bartlett, after a disastrous start to the DStv Premiership season.

Newly-promoted Spurs fell to their seventh consecutive defeat in the league following their 3-1 loss to neighbours Cape Town City, a result that leaves them at the bottom of the table with zero points.

"The club wish to place on record our appreciation for Shaun’s work during his time at the club, most significantly promoting the club back to the PSL," said a statement from the club.

While Bartlett may get credit for leading the team into the top flight, his and the team’s shortcomings were exposed in a league that is notoriously ruthless with axing coaches.

Spurs said that the decision to fire Bartlet, while not taken lightly, was with the club's long-term interests in mind.

CEO Alexi Efstathiou and technical director, Sean Connor, have begun the re-structure of the coaching setup at the club and are in the process of selecting potential candidates to replace Bartlett.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Spurs or the new man in charge. They host title-contending Supersport United on Wednesday 4 October in the league and will have a tough task in preventing an eighth loss in a row.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town Spurs fire head coach Bartlett after 7th straight league defeat




