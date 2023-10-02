Streaming issues? Report here
Sport

'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup

2 October 2023 2:53 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
John Smit
Rugby World Cup 2023

Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win.

Clarence Ford speaks to John Smit former Bok Captain.

Listen to the conversation below.

Smit notes that South Africa's got an incredible team "but we don't have a Lukhanyo or Malcolm Marx who are out from injury."

RELATED: AUSTRALIA BEATS PORTUGAL 34-14. MAY MISS OUT ON QUARTER-FINAL FOR 1ST TIME EVER

Smit also says that the game is unfortunately the same from yesteryear and says that there's room for improvement.

He elaborates saying that in the past it's been the best 15 on the field but with the leadership in front of the Boks, there's innovation and more strategy involved.

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS 7/1 BENCH SPLIT STRATEGY AGAINST IRELAND IS 'CRAZY' - JOHN DOBSON

The game does need some innovation and I do believe that Jacques and Rassie are the few who are looking to innovate around the game.

John Smit, Former Bok Captain

On whether the Boks can win the cup, Smit is positive.

We're in a great space. Our team is better than they were four years ago when they did win it. It's a more experienced team and much better defence but we've got the hardest route to retaining that cup. And if this team does win it, which they can, I do believe it'll put them at the top of the all-time greats.

John Smit, Former Bok Captain

The former Bok Captain also went to support the Bokke in France when they played against Ireland.

RELATED: 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP: SOUTH AFRICA BEATS TONGA (49-18), SCORING BONUS-POINT WIN

And is now dabbling in what most enjoy with a game of rugby - some whiskey!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




John Smit
Rugby World Cup 2023

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

2 October 2023 8:20 AM

Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks.

Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

29 September 2023 10:27 AM

"A fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

Read More arrow_forward

[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match

24 September 2023 9:51 AM

Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)

22 September 2023 2:55 PM

Lekker jy!

Read More arrow_forward

Springbok play Ireland in Dublin on 5 November 2022. Picture: @Springboks.

SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'

22 September 2023 2:12 PM

The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.

Read More arrow_forward

"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan

22 September 2023 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow.

Read More arrow_forward

Ireland produced a historic victory agains the Springboks at Newlands on 11 June 2016. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

SA vs Ireland: 'Springboks going to try to defeat them with blunt force trauma'

22 September 2023 8:59 AM

Some pundits are calling this the 'final' before the final.

Read More arrow_forward

Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit

20 September 2023 12:36 PM

The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided.

Read More arrow_forward

