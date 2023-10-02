Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away'
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with Social Actionist, Kekeletso Khena.
South Africa has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the world.
Figures from Stats SA reveal that more than 90,000 teenage girls (aged 10 to 19) gave birth in South Africa between March 2021 and April 2022.
Khena says there are so many layers that are linked to these teen pregnancies and that we’re not throwing enough of a spotlight on it.
It's a poverty issue...it's something that we keep skirting around.Kekeletso Khena, Social Actionist
In a bid to tackle the country's teenage pregnancy crisis, Khena has created a petition that urges Health Minister Joe Phaahla to introduce a policy that will require medical professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for the investigation of statutory rape.
Close to 6,000 people have so far signed the petition.
This campaign is about drilling down to find out who is impregnating these children and once we do that, at least we can put them in jail and put the right kind of deterrence in place to be able to protect our children.Kekeletso Khena, Social Actionist
Paedophiles are getting away with raping children.Kekeletso Khena, Social Actionist
If you would like to sign the petition, click here.
