GOOD NEWS! Better than expected GDP growth eases policy uncertainty in SA





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Raymond Parsons, Economist at North West University Business School.

Finally, something to get excited about from an economic perspective.

A better-than-expected economic growth of 0,6% in Q2 helped ease policy uncertainty in South Africa, as inflation eased to within the Reserve Bank's target range of 3%-6%.

The Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) compiled by the North-West University Business School fell to 71.8 in Q3 (July-September, from 76.2 in Q2.

While several contrary factors kept the PUI elevated, Prof Raymond Parsons, economist at NWU Business School says there was enough positivity to bring the PUI slightly lower over the past three months.

Parsons says another source of potentially positive news was the closer collaboration between business leaders and government to tackle urgent challenges in the crucial spheres of energy, logistics and crime.

The successful BRICS summit in August also had a useful business spinoff.

He however warns that there is still a high degree of volatility and uncertainty in South Africa’s current growth dynamics, especially as higher levels of loadshedding resumed for most of September, and many household finances remain under strain.

@ etiamos/123rf.com

Yes there are elements of resilience in the South African economy, but there are also elements of indeed, brittleness. Prof Raymond Parsons, economist at NWU Business School

We've got to manage the situation very carefully, because when we talk about policy uncertainty, it's not an inevitable. We can reverse it. Prof Raymond Parsons, economist at NWU Business School

We can remedy it, but that means you have to deal with the factors under your control, and implement the policies and the projects that will make a difference and bring uncertainty down. Prof Raymond Parsons, economist at NWU Business School

Listen to the audio for more.