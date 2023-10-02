Why is medical inflation so much higher compared to consumer price inflation?





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed.

Health sectors around the world, both private and public have one thing in common.

They have to deal with inflation that is higher than normal consumer price increases.

But why is this?

Picture: Pexels.

Some conspiracy theorists would say it's price gouging by big pharma, as medical companies know people will spend on medicines regardless of the price, and if we're sick enough, we'll find a way tp pay for it.

Or is there something more fundamental altogether at play?

Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed says over the last decade, medical inflation has been between 3-5% more than consumer inflation.

He adds that there are numerous drivers of healthcare inflation, but every year those drivers shift and change.

One such factor is the cost to research, procure and distribute these treatments, which form part of what the healthcare industry calls “new technology tax”, a typical driver of healthcare inflation.

In the developed world, much of that is driven by two reasons, one of which is an aging population, and then a higher burden of disease, meaning we're getting sicker as well. Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme

The fact that we have growing disease burdens like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and those typically lifestyle related diseases. Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme

The smart diagnostics and the digital world that we're live in, has given us an opportunity to access things like tele-medicine. Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme

