Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight. 3 October 2023 7:47 PM
Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero. 3 October 2023 7:25 PM
Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month? Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays in September following a technical glitch. 3 October 2023 6:01 PM
View all Local
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably. 3 October 2023 11:17 AM
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
Here's why inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1 Inflation does not make people wealthy, despite the fact that governments and borrowers enjoy benefits from inflation. 3 October 2023 11:24 AM
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses? The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. 3 October 2023 9:41 AM
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to brin... 2 October 2023 9:28 PM
View all Business
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Mak... 3 October 2023 8:22 PM
Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment Dr Dwayne Koot breaks down the complexities of atopic eczema. 3 October 2023 2:59 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jomo Sono ‘more focused’ on getting Jomo Cosmos back to the top Jomo Sono sat down with Robert Marawa to talk about the club's latest developments. 3 October 2023 12:30 PM
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke. 3 October 2023 12:04 PM
Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou After axing Shaun Bartlett, newly appointed technical director Sean Connor will temporarily take up the helm. 3 October 2023 11:49 AM
View all Sport
'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan Close to 40,000 people have so far added their signature to a petition urging the SABC not to cancel the soapie. 3 October 2023 4:45 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] Schalk Bezuidenhout takes a stab being Britney B* (crop top and all) The 41-year-old American singer shared a video clip of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives and so did Bezuidenhout. 3 October 2023 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Death rehearsal? Spanish author attends his own funeral He dug his own grave, bought a coffin, and even got a priest involved. 3 October 2023 1:49 PM
US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex At this stage, nothing has been confirmed and remain allegations. 3 October 2023 11:14 AM
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
EFF protest
taxi impounding

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Harvey, a political commentator and author.

On Monday (2 October), the EFF took to the streets of Cape Town in a planned protest, which the party referred to as a 'shutdown', against the impounding of taxis.

While the protest was expected to see large numbers, the Western Cape ANC, Santaco and other organisations distanced themselves from it for various reasons, including the use of the term 'shutdown' and the implications that it would have on residents that rely on taxi services.

Harvey believes that the party should not have referred to the protest as a 'shutdown' as it's often associated with violence and disruptions.

He adds that when violence is involved, it often takes away from the issues at hand.

Whether or not this is a campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, Harvey believes that they've 'messed up' the protest.

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.
Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: Cape EFF supporters gather in Athlone ahead of protest

They messed up this thing... They've shot themselves in the foot.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author

I think there's just an embedded public perception and connotation of the EFF with disruptions and violence.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




3 October 2023 8:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
EFF protest
taxi impounding

More from Politics

China flag – Pexels: aboodi vesakaran, Zimbabwe flag – Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country

3 October 2023 11:17 AM

Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Aziz Pahad at the memorial service for Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, 24 January 2019 / Image: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The eSwatini flag. Picture: alekstaurus/123rf

Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'

29 September 2023 3:56 PM

Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park on Wednesday 27 September 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

29 September 2023 8:22 AM

The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

28 September 2023 9:46 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'

27 September 2023 7:09 PM

Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory

26 September 2023 6:18 AM

Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'

22 September 2023 4:54 PM

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, briefing the media on delayed SASSA payments on Thursday, 14 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @SAgovnews

Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points

22 September 2023 7:13 AM

Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?

21 September 2023 2:15 PM

The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions

3 October 2023 8:22 PM

Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Aziz Pahad at the memorial service for Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, 24 January 2019 / Image: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote

28 September 2023 6:29 AM

Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?

27 September 2023 8:44 PM

A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

26 September 2023 8:55 PM

Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight

21 September 2023 6:33 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: angurt/123rf.com

Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

20 September 2023 7:48 PM

Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60's "response to the Springbok kit" video on YouTube

WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault

19 September 2023 9:44 PM

Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?

Local

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

Local

'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Witness relies on legal provisions to avoid self-incrimination

3 October 2023 9:43 PM

Govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis, says ActionSA

3 October 2023 9:32 PM

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

3 October 2023 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA