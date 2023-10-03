Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'
Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Harvey, a political commentator and author.
On Monday (2 October), the EFF took to the streets of Cape Town in a planned protest, which the party referred to as a 'shutdown', against the impounding of taxis.
While the protest was expected to see large numbers, the Western Cape ANC, Santaco and other organisations distanced themselves from it for various reasons, including the use of the term 'shutdown' and the implications that it would have on residents that rely on taxi services.
Harvey believes that the party should not have referred to the protest as a 'shutdown' as it's often associated with violence and disruptions.
He adds that when violence is involved, it often takes away from the issues at hand.
Whether or not this is a campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, Harvey believes that they've 'messed up' the protest.
They messed up this thing... They've shot themselves in the foot.Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author
I think there's just an embedded public perception and connotation of the EFF with disruptions and violence.Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author
More from Politics
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country
Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.Read More
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa
The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.Read More
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'
Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.Read More
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA
The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.Read More
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'
Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.Read More
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.Read More
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory
Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.Read More
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.Read More
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points
Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.Read More
More from Opinion
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions
Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.Read More
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa
The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote
Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen here.Read More
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight
The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.Read More
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.Read More
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car
Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.Read More