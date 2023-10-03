Happy 54th birthday, Gwen Stefani!
From hits like Hollaback Girl and Sweet Escape, Gwen Renée Stefani needs no introduction.
The American singer and songwriter turns 54 years old today (3 October).
She had multiple hits as lead vocalist and the primary songwriter of the band No Doubt, with singles that include "Just a Girl", "Spiderwebs" and "Don't Speak", before going solo.
In 2003, Stefani launched a fashion line called L.A.M.B., specialising in apparel and fashion accessories.
Currently, the multiple award-winning hit-maker keeps herself busy on The Voice where she's a judge.
Let's celebrate some of the singer's most iconic hits!
Hollaback girl
The sweet escape
Rich girl
Wind it up
Cool
Used to love you
4 in the morning
Make me like you
What's Stefani up to now?
Looking fab at 54 years old!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 54th birthday, Gwen Stefani!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gwen_Stefani_%E2%80%93_This_Is_What_the_Truth_Feels_Like_Tour_(%22Where_Would_I_Be%3F%22).png
