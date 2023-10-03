Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight. 3 October 2023 7:47 PM
Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero. 3 October 2023 7:25 PM
Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month? Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays in September following a technical glitch. 3 October 2023 6:01 PM
View all Local
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably. 3 October 2023 11:17 AM
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
Here's why inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1 Inflation does not make people wealthy, despite the fact that governments and borrowers enjoy benefits from inflation. 3 October 2023 11:24 AM
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses? The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. 3 October 2023 9:41 AM
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to brin... 2 October 2023 9:28 PM
View all Business
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Mak... 3 October 2023 8:22 PM
Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment Dr Dwayne Koot breaks down the complexities of atopic eczema. 3 October 2023 2:59 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jomo Sono ‘more focused’ on getting Jomo Cosmos back to the top Jomo Sono sat down with Robert Marawa to talk about the club's latest developments. 3 October 2023 12:30 PM
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke. 3 October 2023 12:04 PM
Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou After axing Shaun Bartlett, newly appointed technical director Sean Connor will temporarily take up the helm. 3 October 2023 11:49 AM
View all Sport
'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan Close to 40,000 people have so far added their signature to a petition urging the SABC not to cancel the soapie. 3 October 2023 4:45 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] Schalk Bezuidenhout takes a stab being Britney B* (crop top and all) The 41-year-old American singer shared a video clip of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives and so did Bezuidenhout. 3 October 2023 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Death rehearsal? Spanish author attends his own funeral He dug his own grave, bought a coffin, and even got a priest involved. 3 October 2023 1:49 PM
US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex At this stage, nothing has been confirmed and remain allegations. 3 October 2023 11:14 AM
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

3 October 2023 8:33 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play.

With one round of the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool phase left to play, only two teams - Wales and England - are already guaranteed qualification for the quarter-finals. Six places in the last eight are still to play for and below we outline how results in each of the pools could still affect the outcome.

These permutations also highlight teams who can secure automatic qualification for the Rugby World Cup 2027 by finishing no lower than third in their pool.

Pool A

Namibia cannot qualify for the quarter-finals as they are on zero points with no games left to play. Namibia can also not automatically qualify for Rugby World Cup 2027. France has gained automatic qualification for RWC 2027 as it is impossible for them not to finish outside the top three.

Both quarter-final spots and the other two 2027 qualification places are to be decided:

• France will top Pool A if they avoid defeat against Italy.

• Two losing bonus points would also be enough for France to top Pool A providing Italy do not get a try-bonus point in victory (15 points to 14). France will finish ahead of New Zealand on the head-to-head rule if both end up on 15 points.

• A bonus-point win for New Zealand will secure qualification for the quarter-finals. Even if France, Italy and New Zealand all finish on 15 points, the All Blacks have the better points difference (+133 to France’s +125 and Italy -14).

RELATED: 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP: SOUTH AFRICA BEATS TONGA (49-18), SCORING BONUS-POINT WIN

• Italy would then qualify in second ahead of France on the head-to-head rule.

• Uruguay must beat New Zealand with a try-bonus point, and by at least 80 points, and will need France to defeat Italy to qualify for the quarter-finals.

• Uruguay must beat New Zealand with a try-bonus point, prevent the All Blacks from taking any bonus point and hope Italy get something out of their game with France to finish third on the head-to-head rule with New Zealand to secure qualification for RWC 2027.

• A point will confirm Italy’s qualification for RWC 2027.

Pool B

Tonga and Romania cannot qualify for the quarter-finals as they are both on zero points with one game left to play against each other. They are also both incapable of finishing in the top three spots of their pool, automatic qualification for 2027 will go to Scotland, Ireland and South Africa regardless of any further results.

Both quarter-final places are still to be decided:

• Scotland must beat Ireland and deny the Irish a bonus point to finish second on the head-to-head rule with South Africa topping the pool.

• If Ireland gets a bonus point and Scotland does not, Ireland will top the pool on the head-to-head rule from South Africa.

• A Scotland bonus-point win without Ireland getting anything from the game will see them qualify in second place behind South Africa. The Springboks would finish top on the head-to-head rule.

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI: A PSYCHOLOGIST ANALYSES THE RUGBY STAR’S LIFE TO EXTRACT LESSONS

• If Scotland wins and both teams get a bonus point, then they join South Africa on 15 points and the points difference will determine the top spot in Pool B.

• Scotland must win by 21 points or more to claim the top spot ahead of South Africa (South Africa +117, Ireland +122 and Scotland +97). Ireland would then qualify as runners-up on the head-to-head rule, having beaten South Africa. If Scotland does not win by such a margin, then South Africa will finish top on points difference and Scotland second on the head-to-head rule.

• Ireland will guarantee a top spot if they secure two points from their match against Scotland.

Pool C

Qualified for quarter-finals: Wales

Georgia and Portugal cannot qualify for the quarter-finals and cannot gain automatic qualification for Rugby World Cup 2027 as they are on three and two points respectively with one game to play. This means Wales, Australia and Fiji have qualified for RWC 2027.

Wales has already reached the quarter-finals and the other place will be secured by either Australia or Fiji:

• Wales needs one point against Georgia to guarantee the top spot in Pool C.

• Fiji need one point against Portugal to confirm second place on the head-to-head rule having already beaten Australia.

• If Fiji gets nothing from the match, Australia will qualify for the quarter-finals as runners-up.

RELATED: AUSTRALIA BEATS PORTUGAL 34-14. MAY MISS OUT ON QUARTER-FINAL FOR 1ST TIME EVER

Pool D

Qualified for quarter-finals: England

Chile cannot gain automatic qualification for the Rugby World Cup 2027 or a quarter-final spot as they have zero points with no games left to play.

The only team to have secured a quarter-final spot and automatic qualification for 2027 is England.

This means the other quarter-final place and the two remaining automatic qualification spots will be decided between Argentina, Japan and Samoa:

• England are already confirmed as Pool D winners (having beaten both Argentina and Japan).

• The winner of Japan v Argentina will qualify for the quarter-finals as runner-up.

• A draw could be enough to secure second place for Japan or Argentina, depending on whether one or both secure a try-bonus point and Samoa’s result against England.

• If both get try-scoring bonus points in a draw, Argentina will finish second on points difference (+46 to +18).

• If the match ends in a draw, Japan must be the only team to get a try-scoring bonus point to finish second.

• If neither gets a bonus point in the draw, Samoa must beat England by 29 points and get a try-bonus point to have the best points difference of the three teams to finish second (+47). Argentina would then finish third on points difference from Japan to qualify for RWC 2027.

RELATED: 'WE'RE IN A GREAT SPACE' - JOHN SMIT, FORMER BOK CAPTAIN CHATS RUGBY WORLD CUP


This article first appeared on KFM : Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts




3 October 2023 8:33 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Image: screengrab from Instagram: @mamajoy_chauke

Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC

3 October 2023 12:04 PM

If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup

2 October 2023 2:53 PM

Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

2 October 2023 8:20 AM

Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

29 September 2023 10:27 AM

"A fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match

24 September 2023 9:51 AM

Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)

22 September 2023 2:55 PM

Lekker jy!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok play Ireland in Dublin on 5 November 2022. Picture: @Springboks.

SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'

22 September 2023 2:12 PM

The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan

22 September 2023 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?

Local

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

Local

'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Witness relies on legal provisions to avoid self-incrimination

3 October 2023 9:43 PM

Govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis, says ActionSA

3 October 2023 9:32 PM

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

3 October 2023 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA