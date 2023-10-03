8 sexy ways to celebrate bae on Boyfriend's Day (yes, it's today)!





Okay, 3 October = Boyfriend's Day.

While some of us might be skeptical about making some men a boyfriend - there are gems doing the most (as opposed to the bare minimum) out there... even if it is REALLY hard to believe.

So, if you've got a gem and feel like spoiling them a bit extra today - well done and here are some ideas.

DIY couple's spa

Picture it: you, your man and a relaxing vibe.

Set the atmosphere with some candles and chilled music while you take turns to massage each other... and of course, what's boyfriend's day without a happy ending?

Dinner date

A simple act like dinner can be extra special when you surprise bae with his favourite meal.

Of course, you can be the whole meal or dessert - hell, why choose, be both!

Heart to heart

If you're into exploring emotional and intellectual connections with your partner - cute!

Make things extra intense by turning it into a game where you ask each other random things to get to know each other better and after each question - remove an item of clothing to end on a high note.

A walk down memory lane

Okay, this one might take a little bit of extra planning but it's cute!

Take some photos of you and bae's journey together and make it into a little storybook with each chapter filled with love, memories, and some appreciation - this can be a physical or digital version.

Yes day for bae

You guessed it!

This is a day where you say YES to anything bae wants or suggests - who knows, it might just get hot 'n spicy for you two in the best way.

Bite me!

We mean, edible... underwear.

Surprise bae with some new and snack-worthy underwear and tease them with some dirty texts to get them hyped up before they get home to you.

If they're the type who'd rather prefer you not wear any underwear at all - do that too and get creative with your announcement.

Fantastical ideas

If you and bae love role-playing - learn what bae's latest fantasy is and make it happen when they least expect it.

Of course, if you're both into it, you can take this one outdoors to add to the excitement.

Love them like a love song, baby

It's a mix tape... but digital!

Compile a list of sexy songs that reminds you of your lover and send it to them when they need a pick-me-up during the day.

The song below MUST be on your list - in the name of sexy energy, it's giving what you want it to give.

If all else fails, YOU are a gift so put on a bow and enjoy getting unwrapped, gal!

Congrats on finding your person - here's to all the boyfriends out there (okay, not all - only those who take this title seriously).

This article first appeared on KFM : 8 sexy ways to celebrate bae on Boyfriend's Day (yes, it's today)!