Happy 50th birthday, Lena Headey, aka Cersei from Game of Thrones!
Lena Headey celebrates her milestone 50th birthday today (3 October).
You probably know her from her famous role as Cersei Lannister in the HBO epic fantasy drama, 'Game of Thrones'.
The British actor was the ultimate butt-kicking villain.
Here are five other movies you probably didn’t know Headey acted in:
300 (2006)
She starred as Queen Gorgo, a heroic Spartan woman.
She also came back for the sequel, '300: Rise of an Empire'.
watched 300 for the first time and lena headey just… wow
The Purge (2013)
Headey played Mary, the wife of James Sandin (played by Ethan Hawke).
Their family faced a harrowing test when an intruder dragged the vicious outside world into their home during the purge.
lena headey in the purge lives in my mind rent free
The Brothers Grimm (2005)
She played Angelika, a village huntress who helped two brothers (played by Matt Damon and Heath Ledger) overcome a curse to kill the evil queen.
lena headey in the brothers grimm 😍
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)
Headey dons an eye patch while unleashing bloodshed as she played Lady Catherine de Bourgh.
Lena Headey (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies)
Fighting with My Family (2019)
She played Julia ‘Sweet Saraya Knight’ Knight, the real-life matriarch of a family of wrestlers who runs Norwich's World Association of Wrestling with her husband.
They groom and train their daughter to become the WWE Divas Champion.
Lena Headey in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY
