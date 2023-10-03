Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight. 3 October 2023 7:47 PM
Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero. 3 October 2023 7:25 PM
Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month? Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays in September following a technical glitch. 3 October 2023 6:01 PM
View all Local
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably. 3 October 2023 11:17 AM
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
Here's why inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1 Inflation does not make people wealthy, despite the fact that governments and borrowers enjoy benefits from inflation. 3 October 2023 11:24 AM
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses? The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. 3 October 2023 9:41 AM
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to brin... 2 October 2023 9:28 PM
View all Business
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Mak... 3 October 2023 8:22 PM
Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment Dr Dwayne Koot breaks down the complexities of atopic eczema. 3 October 2023 2:59 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jomo Sono ‘more focused’ on getting Jomo Cosmos back to the top Jomo Sono sat down with Robert Marawa to talk about the club's latest developments. 3 October 2023 12:30 PM
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke. 3 October 2023 12:04 PM
Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou After axing Shaun Bartlett, newly appointed technical director Sean Connor will temporarily take up the helm. 3 October 2023 11:49 AM
View all Sport
'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan Close to 40,000 people have so far added their signature to a petition urging the SABC not to cancel the soapie. 3 October 2023 4:45 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] Schalk Bezuidenhout takes a stab being Britney B* (crop top and all) The 41-year-old American singer shared a video clip of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives and so did Bezuidenhout. 3 October 2023 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Death rehearsal? Spanish author attends his own funeral He dug his own grave, bought a coffin, and even got a priest involved. 3 October 2023 1:49 PM
US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex At this stage, nothing has been confirmed and remain allegations. 3 October 2023 11:14 AM
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50

3 October 2023 10:17 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Dementia
The Conversation

While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.

Article by Daniella Vellone, Medical Science and Imaging PhD Candidate, University of Calgary.

Dementia is often thought of as a memory problem, like when an elderly person asks the same questions or misplaces things. In reality, individuals with dementia will not only experience issues in other areas of cognition like learning, thinking, comprehension and judgement, but they may also experience changes in behaviour.

It’s important to understand what dementia is and how it manifests. I didn’t imagine my grandmother’s strange behaviours were an early warning sign of a far more serious condition.

She would become easily agitated if she wasn’t successful at completing tasks such as cooking or baking. She would claim to see a woman around the house even though no woman was really there. She also became distrustful of others and hid things in odd places.

These behaviours persisted for some time before she eventually received a dementia diagnosis.

Cognitive and behavioural impairment

When cognitive and behavioural changes interfere with an individual’s functional independence, that person is considered to have dementia. However, when cognitive and behavioural changes don’t interfere with an individual’s independence, yet still negatively affect relationships and workplace performance, they are referred to as mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild behavioural impairment (MBI), respectively.

MCI and MBI can occur together, but in one-third of people who develop Alzheimer’s dementia, the behavioural symptoms come before cognitive decline.

Spotting these behavioural changes, which emerge in later life (ages 50 and over) and represent a persistent change from longstanding patterns, can be helpful for implementing preventive treatments before more severe symptoms arise. As a medical science PhD candidate, my research focuses on problem behaviours that arise later in life and indicate increased risk for dementia.

Five behavioural signs to look for

Spotting behavioural changes can be helpful for implementing preventive treatments (Daniella Vellone via The Conversation)
Spotting behavioural changes can be helpful for implementing preventive treatments (Daniella Vellone via The Conversation)

There are five primary behaviours we can look for in friends and family who are over the age of 50 that might warrant further attention.

1. Apathy

Apathy is a decline in interest, motivation and drive.

An apathetic person might lose interest in friends, family or activities. They may lack curiosity in topics that normally would have interested them, lose the motivation to act on their obligations or become less spontaneous and active. They may also appear to lack emotions compared to their usual selves and seem like they no longer care about anything.

2. Affective dysregulation

Affective dysregulation includes mood or anxiety symptoms. Someone who shows affective dysregulation may develop sadness or mood instability or become more anxious or worried about routine things such as events or visits.

3. Lack of impulse control

Impulse dyscontrol is the inability to delay gratification and control behaviour or impulses.

Someone who has impulse dyscontrol may become agitated, aggressive, irritable, temperamental, argumentative or easily frustrated. They may become more stubborn or rigid such that they are unwilling to see other views and are insistent on having their way. Sometimes they may develop sexually disinhibited or intrusive behaviours, exhibit repetitive behaviours or compulsions, start gambling or shoplifting, or experience difficulties regulating their consumption of substances like tobacco or alcohol.

4. Social inappropriateness

Social inappropriateness includes difficulties adhering to societal norms in interactions with others.

Someone who is socially inappropriate may lose the social judgement they previously had about what to say or how to behave. They may become less concerned about how their words or actions affect others, discuss private matters openly, talk to strangers as if familiar, say rude things or lack empathy in interactions with others.

5. Abnormal perceptions or thoughts

Abnormal perception or thought content refers to strongly held beliefs and sensory experiences.

Someone with abnormal perceptions or thoughts may become suspicious of other people’s intentions or think that others are planning to harm them or steal their belongings. They may also describe hearing voices or talk to imaginary people and/or act like they are seeing things that aren’t there.

Before considering any of these behaviours as a sign of a more serious problem, it’s important to rule out other potential causes of behavioural change such as drugs or medications, other medical conditions or infections, interpersonal conflict or stress, or a recurrence of psychiatric symptoms associated with a previous psychiatric diagnosis. If in doubt, it may be time for a doctor’s visit.

The impact of dementia

Some types of behaviour changes warrant further attention / Pexels: Kampus Production
Some types of behaviour changes warrant further attention / Pexels: Kampus Production

Many of us know someone who has either experienced dementia or cared for someone with dementia. This isn’t surprising, given that dementia is predicted to affect one million Canadians by 2030.

While people between the ages of 20 and 40 may think that they have decades before dementia affects them, it’s important to realize that dementia isn’t an individual journey. In 2020, care partners — including family members, friends or neighbours — spent 26 hours per week assisting older Canadians living with dementia. This is equivalent to 235,000 full-time jobs or $7.3 billion annually.

These numbers are expected to triple by 2050, so it’s important to look for ways to offset these predicted trajectories by preventing or delaying the progression of dementia.

Identifying those at risk

While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments, which may work better earlier in the disease course.

More research is needed to understand dementia symptoms over time; for example, the online CAN-PROTECT study assesses many contributors to brain aging.

Identifying those at risk for dementia by recognizing later-life changes in cognition, function as well as behaviour is a step towards not only preventing consequences of those changes, but also potentially preventing the disease or its progression.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




3 October 2023 10:17 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Dementia
The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions

3 October 2023 8:22 PM

Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ternavskaia / 123rf

Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment

3 October 2023 2:59 PM

Dr Dwayne Koot breaks down the complexities of atopic eczema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasha-Lee Taylor,Top 12 Finalist for Miss World South Africa/ Instagram: Sasha-Lee Taylor

'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist

3 October 2023 2:43 PM

"It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Six tips to outsmart online travel booking scammers

3 October 2023 2:26 PM

Here are some helpful tips for travel enthusiasts looking to make online bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Bad oral hygiene linked to cancer, heart attacks and renal failure

3 October 2023 11:50 AM

It’s normal to have bacteria in your mouth. However, harmful bacteria have been linked to a host of health problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] AMEN! Naughty young child mimics grandmother's prayer

3 October 2023 11:32 AM

"Oh God, just heal my body, oh God."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Mart Production

8 sexy ways to celebrate bae on Boyfriend's Day (yes, it's today)!

3 October 2023 10:30 AM

Today is the day for extra spoils, hugs, and kisses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes

2 October 2023 2:43 PM

Growing up on the 'cement roads of Manenberg' didn't stop Dr Randall Ortel from achieving his goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Israel França

I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat

2 October 2023 2:36 PM

The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/fietzfotos

Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how

2 October 2023 2:33 PM

After you die, bacteria harvest your body for the nutrients that help push daisies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?

Local

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

Local

'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Witness relies on legal provisions to avoid self-incrimination

3 October 2023 9:43 PM

Govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis, says ActionSA

3 October 2023 9:32 PM

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

3 October 2023 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA