The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou

3 October 2023 11:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Cape Town Spurs

After axing Shaun Bartlett, newly appointed technical director Sean Connor will temporarily take up the helm.

A 3–1 loss to Cape Town City was the last straw for Cape Town Spurs.

In an unexpected move, the team recently announced Shaun Bartlett’s exit on ‘mutual agreement’.

Bartlett was signed on for the 2022/23 season and guided the side to the premium division after a rather impressive run in the promotion playoffs.

However, the team’s losing streak prompted questions about the club’s future.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Cape Town Spurs co-owner Alexi Efstathiou says the club expected to be further along than where they were.

However, this does not mean that they are rushing to fill the head coach vacancy.

We’re not going to rush into anything... it would be prudent for us to take our time, make the right choice. We are looking to get someone who would be on long-term, not just someone who comes in and puts out a fire.

Alexi Efstathiou, co-owner – Cape Town Spurs

We did the best that we could and I think Shaun did the best that he could under the circumstances.

Alexi Efstathiou, co-owner – Cape Town Spurs

In an effort to revive the struggling side, the club announced that its newly appointed technical director Sean Connor would temporarily take up the helm as head coach.

Spurs also brought on former Cape Town City and AmaZulu mentor Vasili Manousakis as assistant coach and Connor’s right-hand.

Efstathiou says the team’s long-term plan was to bring on a technical director to analyse the team’s practices and work out a way forward.

[Connor] was always brought in as technical director but no one knows what is going to happen in the future. The way things have turned out for now, he will try and help out where he can and assist the new assistant coach.

Alexi Efstathiou, co-owner – Cape Town Spurs

In the meantime, Spurs have a steep mountain to climb as they have yet to get a point on the board.

Listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou




