The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC

3 October 2023 12:04 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup
Mama Joy Chauke

If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke.

Lester Kiewit speaks to superfan Mama Joy Chauke who has taken her South African flare to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Listen below.

This is Mama Joy Chauke - you have to see her to understand what we mean by SUPERFAN!

That's how Mama Joy Chauke is living up to her name bringing joy in support of the Bokke in France!

With over 65 thousand followers on Instagram alone, Mama Joy describes herself as a tourism and sports ambassador who gets private sponsors.

But, Chauke notes that her trip is not sponsored all the way and sometimes has to "cough up money" from her own pocket while other funds come from locals offering her places to stay.

"It's so tough but some people support me," says Mama Joy.

RELATED: 'GREEN JERSEYS EVERYWHERE!' - CAPETONIAN IN FRANCE EXPERIENCING RUGBY WORLD CUP

Kiewit suggests that the Department of Tourism in South Africa could be paying for Mama Joy's travels since she's showcasing South Africa in a positive light, globally.

Mama Joy has been interviewed by international media for more than 20 minutes in some conversations.

Overall, Mama Joy loves rugby and South Africa and she'll come back home when the Springboks do - hopefully with that trophy!

You have to work hard and if you love the game, you love the game. I want people to know that South Africa was here. I am concerned with my country. I love people to know South Africa that's why I love being all over the television and everywhere.

Mama Joy Chauke - South Africa and RWC Superfan

RELATED: 'WE'RE IN A GREAT SPACE' - JOHN SMIT, FORMER BOK CAPTAIN CHATS RUGBY WORLD CUP

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




