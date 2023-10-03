



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Do you know someone who enjoys mimicking other people when they are not around?

A hilarious video of a child imitating his granny praying is going viral.

Watch below.

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] AMEN! Naughty young child mimics grandmother's prayer