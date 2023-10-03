[PICTURES] Nine injured after container truck collapses on police car on N2
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 3:45).
Nine people have been injured in Cape Town after a container truck fell on a police van in a freak accident on the N2 on Monday.
While the cause of the crash is still under police investigation, there have been no reports of any deaths.
TikTok user @simfuuu took to social media to share images of the accident with the hashtag #StopBuyingLicenceCode14, which caused somewhat of an uproar with users questioning where humanity is in the whole situation.
One user said: "K*k joke when lives are affected".
Another said: "Hope they are ok. That's someone's Husband/Wife/Child/neighbour/friend.........Humanity???"
SAPS has reported that the Mowbray police have opened up a case of recklessness and negligent driving and are appealing to anyone with information to report it to 08600-10111.
RELATED: How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
This is not even an accident. A lot of people are commenting that this is not an accident; this is what happens when truck containers drive and they are not in the right condition.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : TikTok: simfumenemenzile
