[PICTURES] Nine injured after container truck collapses on police car on N2

Nine people have been injured in Cape Town after a container truck fell on a police van in a freak accident on the N2 on Monday.

While the cause of the crash is still under police investigation, there have been no reports of any deaths.

TikTok user @simfuuu took to social media to share images of the accident with the hashtag #StopBuyingLicenceCode14, which caused somewhat of an uproar with users questioning where humanity is in the whole situation.

One user said: "K*k joke when lives are affected".

Another said: "Hope they are ok. That's someone's Husband/Wife/Child/neighbour/friend.........Humanity???"

SAPS has reported that the Mowbray police have opened up a case of recklessness and negligent driving and are appealing to anyone with information to report it to 08600-10111.

TikTok: simfumenemenzile

This is not even an accident. A lot of people are commenting that this is not an accident; this is what happens when truck containers drive and they are not in the right condition. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

