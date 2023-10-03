Horse flashing around M5 rescued. Now looking for forever home, can you help?
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online stories. This one is all about a horse named Flash who escaped onto the M5.
Skip to 5:48 to hear more about Flash's journey.
Friedman reports that the Cape of Good Hope SPCA posted a video on social media about Flash - a horse who broke away from his training station in Parkwood and made his way onto the M5 highway, reins and all.
Flash was captured "galloping and weaving in and out of cars making it hard and heart-wrenching to watch," says Friedman.
Disclaimer: the video below shows Flash running through traffic which might be disturbing for some.
After spotting Flash on the loose, concerned citizens alerted the Cape of Good Hope SPCA about the horses escape while the City of Cape Town Traffic Services closed the road to ensure Flash's safety.
Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse of the SPCA came to Flash's rescue, taking him back to safety.
Along Flash's journey, he sustained an injury to the leg but has been nurtured back to health.
Now, Flash is ready to find his forever home.
"Let's try and help Flash and let him try to be happy," says Friedman.
If you know of someone who can offer Flash a forever home and a sanctuary fit enough for a horse, email hcuadmin@spca-ct.co.za or call 021 7004 140.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has extended its gratitude to the public for helping get Flash back in their care, safe and sound.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to the members of the public who stopped to help, the City of Cape Town Traffic Services who closed the road enabling us to work safely, and all the motorists on the M5 for their patience and consideration for a horse in trouble.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeofGoodHopeSPCA
