Death rehearsal? Spanish author attends his own funeral

Spanish author, Victor Amela, was so intrigued by death that he set up a mock funeral so that he could experience it whilst he was still alive.

He dug his grave on the farm where he was born, purchased a coffin, and invited his close friends and family, and a priest to carry out the service, The Sun UK reports.

His loved ones even went as far as throwing sand over the closed coffin (with him inside) and read eulogies.

Gilchrist adds that while the phenomena might seem strange, it is actually practiced in Japan.

I’m thinking you don’t have to stage your own funeral [to hear people say nice things about you]. Just have a party and maybe have a little too much to drink. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

