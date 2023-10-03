Extreme weather might impact insurance claims: 'Know how your policy is worded'





Clarence Ford speaks to Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner at King Price Insurance, about insurance claims and extreme weather conditions.

Van Vuuren mentions that with the storms we've seen over the past few weeks, people have lost cars, and seen irrevocable damage to their homes and household content "leaving some people with nothing."

In cases like this, if you have storm cover listed in your insurance plan, will it cover your losses?

Van Vuuren says, "yes, you definitely are covered for severe weather conditions like this - that's what insurance is for."

Normal short-term insurance and comprehensive policies will include cover, says Van Vuuren.

However, Van Vuuren mentions that you should take special note of how your insurance policy is worded.

He recommends that you take your short-term insurance policy and check if storm, flooding and weather disasters are included in your cover because the wording is important.

Know how your policy is worded. Your cover is not determined by what the damage is but it's determined by what caused the damage. If an earthquake hits, make sure your cover mentions an earthquake specifically. Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

Van Vuuren also mentions that you should make sure that you take out insurance for your building AND its contents as both are valued separately.

Insurers are taking these catastrophic events into consideration and as claims in this category increase so might future insurance claims, says Van Vuuren.

