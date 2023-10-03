Extreme weather might impact insurance claims: 'Know how your policy is worded'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight. 3 October 2023 7:47 PM
Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero. 3 October 2023 7:25 PM
Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month? Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays in September following a technical glitch. 3 October 2023 6:01 PM
View all Local
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably. 3 October 2023 11:17 AM
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
Here's why inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1 Inflation does not make people wealthy, despite the fact that governments and borrowers enjoy benefits from inflation. 3 October 2023 11:24 AM
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses? The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. 3 October 2023 9:41 AM
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to brin... 2 October 2023 9:28 PM
View all Business
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Mak... 3 October 2023 8:22 PM
Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment Dr Dwayne Koot breaks down the complexities of atopic eczema. 3 October 2023 2:59 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jomo Sono ‘more focused’ on getting Jomo Cosmos back to the top Jomo Sono sat down with Robert Marawa to talk about the club's latest developments. 3 October 2023 12:30 PM
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke. 3 October 2023 12:04 PM
Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou After axing Shaun Bartlett, newly appointed technical director Sean Connor will temporarily take up the helm. 3 October 2023 11:49 AM
View all Sport
'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan Close to 40,000 people have so far added their signature to a petition urging the SABC not to cancel the soapie. 3 October 2023 4:45 PM
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist "It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities." 3 October 2023 2:43 PM
[WATCH] Schalk Bezuidenhout takes a stab being Britney B* (crop top and all) The 41-year-old American singer shared a video clip of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives and so did Bezuidenhout. 3 October 2023 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Death rehearsal? Spanish author attends his own funeral He dug his own grave, bought a coffin, and even got a priest involved. 3 October 2023 1:49 PM
US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex At this stage, nothing has been confirmed and remain allegations. 3 October 2023 11:14 AM
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Extreme weather might impact insurance claims: 'Know how your policy is worded'

3 October 2023 2:51 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
weather conditions
King Price Insurance
household insurance
Wynand van Vuuren

Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner at King Price Insurance, explains how extreme weather impacts insurance claims.

Clarence Ford speaks to Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner at King Price Insurance, about insurance claims and extreme weather conditions.

Van Vuuren mentions that with the storms we've seen over the past few weeks, people have lost cars, and seen irrevocable damage to their homes and household content "leaving some people with nothing."

RELATED: LEVEL 9 WEATHER WARNING ISSUED FOR THE WESTERN CAPE

In cases like this, if you have storm cover listed in your insurance plan, will it cover your losses?

Van Vuuren says, "yes, you definitely are covered for severe weather conditions like this - that's what insurance is for."

Normal short-term insurance and comprehensive policies will include cover, says Van Vuuren.

However, Van Vuuren mentions that you should take special note of how your insurance policy is worded.

He recommends that you take your short-term insurance policy and check if storm, flooding and weather disasters are included in your cover because the wording is important.

RELATED: INSURANCE AND RETIREMENT SAVINGS BUILD FINANCIAL RESILIENCE – STUDY

Know how your policy is worded. Your cover is not determined by what the damage is but it's determined by what caused the damage. If an earthquake hits, make sure your cover mentions an earthquake specifically.

Wynand Van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

Van Vuuren also mentions that you should make sure that you take out insurance for your building AND its contents as both are valued separately.

Insurers are taking these catastrophic events into consideration and as claims in this category increase so might future insurance claims, says Van Vuuren.

RELATED: INSURERS DO INVESTIGATE! DON'T LIE OR PAD YOUR CLAIM - WENDY KNOWLER

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




3 October 2023 2:51 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
weather conditions
King Price Insurance
household insurance
Wynand van Vuuren

More from Local

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate

3 October 2023 7:47 PM

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Bank Zero on Facebook @BankZer0

Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking

3 October 2023 7:25 PM

The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Sassa card. Picture: Supplied

Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?

3 October 2023 6:01 PM

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays in September following a technical glitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chapmans Peak Drive was forced to close after heavy rains hit Cape Town, as well as various parts of the Western Cape, on 25 September 2023. Picture: Facebook/Chapmans Peak Drive

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

3 October 2023 4:51 PM

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers visited the area on Monday, and said in addition to the bridge being washed away - some key agricultural routes were also severely damaged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Cape of Good Hope's Facebook page

Horse flashing around M5 rescued. Now looking for forever home, can you help?

3 October 2023 2:21 PM

Help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA get Flash the horse a stable and safe home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok: simfumenemenzile

[PICTURES] Nine injured after container truck collapses on police car on N2

3 October 2023 12:13 PM

The cause of the crash is still under police investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Brigitte Werner from Pixabay

Dad outcasts young hippo son from Rondevlei Nature Reserve, forcing rehoming

3 October 2023 10:41 AM

Alex Lansdowne, City of Cape Town Councillor and Conservationist, explains why a young hippo has been kicked out of his pod.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strengths and weaknesses of the SA Navy, still one of Africa's most powerful

3 October 2023 10:02 AM

The South African Navy has always been one of the strongest naval forces in sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist

3 October 2023 6:21 AM

The breach was in relation to a complaint following a police imbizo in July last year, where crime activist, Ian Cameron, alleged that Police Minister Bheki Cele did not behave in a dignified manner when he told him to 'shut up'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com.

Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away'

2 October 2023 5:33 PM

The petition is calling on health professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for investigation of statutory rape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?

Local

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

Local

'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Witness relies on legal provisions to avoid self-incrimination

3 October 2023 9:43 PM

Govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis, says ActionSA

3 October 2023 9:32 PM

WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor

3 October 2023 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA