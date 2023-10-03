'Billions paid out of med aid members' pockets/savings for day-to-day benefits'
On Tuesday night, The Money Show tried to clarify why medical inflation consistently runs higher than consumer price inflation.
Profmed CEO Craig Comrie noted that over the last decade, medical inflation has been 3-5% more than inflation.
He also made the point that the numerous drivers of healthcare inflation shift and change every year.
RELATED: Why is medical inflation so much higher compared to consumer price inflation?
Comrie said these include factors like the cost of researching and distributing treatments, and an ageing population.
This is accompanied by a higher burden of disease, meaning we're getting sicker as well.
Mark Hyman, the CEO of MediCheck, put up his hand to join the conversation about the reasons for the rate of medical inflation.
In a nutshell, MediCheck is a company that helps you in the case of a dispute over an unpaid claim with your medical scheme.
RELATED: Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims
In the follow-up interview, Hyman said he'd gone through Profmed's numbers for 2019-2022 and disagreed, for one, with Comrie's reflection of the problem of an ageing population.
In Hyman's view, the rising cost in medical inflation is as a direct result of "members in medical schemes not seeing the value for money that they are receiving".
In the South African medical aid market we only have figures up to the end of 2021... but R38 billion a year was paid out of members' pockets for day-to-day benefits out of your medical savings account or out of your own pocket...Mark Hyman, CEO - MediCheck
...and I think what has happened is as a direct result of that we are now starting to see the cost rises of medical schemes and members downgrading, therefore putting pressure on the medical schemes to cut cost...Mark Hyman, CEO - MediCheck
Ultimately, summarises Whitfield, the important thing is that when you buy insurance you make sure you understand it. And if you don't, you get someone who is able to explain.
Profmed's Comrie agrees, in a quick response after the interview with Hyman.
I think the issue Mark confuses is the fact that last night we spoke of the utilisation and how that drives the increases in healthcare inflation, while today he quotes numbers from Profmed which are incorrect. Our scheme has never been over 100 000 members, or beneficiaries for that matter, so we were talking specifically about how health inflation is driven by an ageing population...Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme
Suggesting the disagreement is resolved offline, Whitfield reiterates that the bottom line here is that medical inflation IS high.
Medical inflation is an issue governments and private insurers around the world have to contend with. It is ultimately up to us as consumers of medical products, to decide what level of cover we're prepared to pay for... and how much personal risk we're prepared to take in private schemes and how much reliance we're prepared to put on public schemes which are stretched everywhere.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
And to get the right advice in terms of making that decision, Comrie reiterates.
"Every year it changes... so take a re-look at what cover you actually have."
