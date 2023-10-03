Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.
The advertising regulator has ruled that an advertising billboard relying on shock value must be removed from one of Johannesburg's busiest highways, or be amended.
The "Fear Fokol" sign was put up on a road bridge across the N3 highway at the Van Buuren off-ramp by Armoured Mobility.
The company builds, sells and rents out armoured vehicles.
A complaint lodged with the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) contended that the word "fokol" is considered crude and offensive, and should not appear where children are likely to see it.
On this week's "Heroes and Zeros" on The Money Show, Oresti Patricios picks up on the campaign.
The advertiser submitted that its intention was not to offend.
It said the "unconventional" nature of the campaign was necessary to make its message clear: that South Africans need to consider their vulnerability on the road and to explore solutions that offer peace of mind.
It was argued that “fokol” is not a swear word if understood in the South African context and has been used across media platforms and parliament (including by Defence Minister Thandi Modise and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula).
However the regulator disagreed and ruled that the billboard must be removed or appropriately amended "in a manner that limits any likelihood of children being exposed to it, or being given the impression that the word 'FOKOL' is acceptable usage."
This bold statement, while relevant to the message that the Advertiser seeks to convey, arguably communicates to children that the word “FOKOL” is acceptable and may be used as a synonym for “nothing” during ordinary conversations.Advertising Regulatory Board
Patricios also cites another Armoured Mobility billboard in Joburg which is eye-catching and builds talkability.
That one proclaims: "The safest place in Joburg isn't a place. It's a car."
I think Joburg is an incredible place, but obviously the reality is that it's not really a safe place.... This billboard is very tactical, to the point and stands out in a crowd of messaging.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
A small brand like that needs to build awareness, and the only way if you don't have a lot of money is to build talkability.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Likewise, the messaging of the "Fear Fokol" billboard was also very clever he feels.
Our wonderful brand ambassador @RealKhosiTwala takes the reins in this video coverage of our latest marketing campaign that is capturing the attention of Johannesburg motorists.#armouredmobility #collab #KhosiTwala #bulletproofcars #bulletproof pic.twitter.com/C3os3z92QP' ArmouredMobility (@ArmouredM) September 21, 2023
Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Armoured Mobility discussion at 3:53)
Source : https://twitter.com/ArmouredM/status/1704873567232438635
