



Aubrey Masango speaks to Dr Dwayne Koot, Sanofi’s Medical Advisor about atopic eczema.

The main symptom of atopic eczema is a rash that typically appears on the arms or behind the knees but it can also appear anywhere.

It causes dry, itchy, and inflamed skin.

Koot says it can stem from genetic components and furthermore the individual's interaction with the environment can trigger a flareup.

While it can occur at any age, it is common among young children.

About 90% of cases start before the age of five, so it is considered a disease of infancy. There is a proportion of patients who do outgrow it before adolescence. [However] in adulthood, it could come back again because there is that genetic proclivity towards it. Dr Dwayne Koot, Sanofi Medical Advisor

There is the underlying issue of a dysregulated immune system – the body overreacting to things in the environment.

While atopic eczema is a chronic incurable disease, it can be managed.

Treatment includes avoiding soap and other irritants, certain creams and ointments can also provide relief from itching.

At this stage we manage it, we maintain it as best as we can, and we bring the disease under control as best as we can with a number of different methods to improve the quality of life that these patients experience. Dr Dwayne Koot, Sanofi Medical Advisor

This article first appeared on 702 : Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment