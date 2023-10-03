Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment
Aubrey Masango speaks to Dr Dwayne Koot, Sanofi’s Medical Advisor about atopic eczema.
The main symptom of atopic eczema is a rash that typically appears on the arms or behind the knees but it can also appear anywhere.
It causes dry, itchy, and inflamed skin.
Koot says it can stem from genetic components and furthermore the individual's interaction with the environment can trigger a flareup.
While it can occur at any age, it is common among young children.
About 90% of cases start before the age of five, so it is considered a disease of infancy. There is a proportion of patients who do outgrow it before adolescence. [However] in adulthood, it could come back again because there is that genetic proclivity towards it.Dr Dwayne Koot, Sanofi Medical Advisor
There is the underlying issue of a dysregulated immune system – the body overreacting to things in the environment.
While atopic eczema is a chronic incurable disease, it can be managed.
Treatment includes avoiding soap and other irritants, certain creams and ointments can also provide relief from itching.
At this stage we manage it, we maintain it as best as we can, and we bring the disease under control as best as we can with a number of different methods to improve the quality of life that these patients experience.Dr Dwayne Koot, Sanofi Medical Advisor
Scroll above it listen to the in-depth discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Atopic Dermatitis: What it is, causes and treatment
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106785487_applying-an-emollient-to-dry-flaky-skin-as-in-the-treatment-of-psoriasis-eczema-and-other-dry-skin-c.html
More from Lifestyle
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions
Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.Read More
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist
"It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities."Read More
Six tips to outsmart online travel booking scammers
Here are some helpful tips for travel enthusiasts looking to make online bookings.Read More
Bad oral hygiene linked to cancer, heart attacks and renal failure
It’s normal to have bacteria in your mouth. However, harmful bacteria have been linked to a host of health problems.Read More
[WATCH] AMEN! Naughty young child mimics grandmother's prayer
"Oh God, just heal my body, oh God."Read More
8 sexy ways to celebrate bae on Boyfriend's Day (yes, it's today)!
Today is the day for extra spoils, hugs, and kisses.Read More
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.Read More
From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes
Growing up on the 'cement roads of Manenberg' didn't stop Dr Randall Ortel from achieving his goals.Read More
I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat
The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning.Read More