'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan





Pippa Hudson was in conversation with the founder of the '7delaan MyNou' fan page on Facebook, Jermaine Christians.

Growing up seeing my own people on screen, speaking my home language, I think that is what I love the most about the soapie Jermaine Christians, Founder -'7delaan MyNou' fan page on Facebook

Fans of the popular local soapie, '7de Laan' are not giving up on their mission to save the soapie from being taken off South African screens.

In July, it was announced that the SABC had decided to cancel the soapie after 24 seasons.

The SABC has reportedly said that it can't save the soapie due to a drop in viewership numbers and financial constraints.

Every month I look at the figures or the views and it looks good, so how is this even possible? I was shocked. Jermaine Christians, Founder -'7delaan MyNou' fan page on Facebook

Not long after the unexpected news broke, Christians started a petition to keep the soapie alive.

"We would like to urge SABC to reconsider the decision and renew 7de Laan. The success behind the show comes from real-life storylines, multiculturalism and catering for the needs of every South African who could relate." - reads the petition.

Fans are also looking for other ways to keep the soapie on air.

"We the fans of 7de Laan would like to urge other production houses such as Etv or even Kyknet to buy into the idea of 7de Laan not just saving the jobs of cast members, the crew but also the no.1 Afrikaans soapie in South Africa."

Close to 40,000 people have so far signed the petition.

On Tuesday, Christians travelled all the way from Lavender Hill, Cape Town to Johannesburg to hand over the petition to the SABC demanding they save the soapie.

It was not the most pleasant experience. When I got there [to the SABC] to my surprise, the people I emailed directly to hand it over to, they were not there - nor the spokesperson, no one was in office. It was quite a run around but we eventually got to hand it over. Jermaine Christians, Founder -'7delaan MyNou' fan page on Facebook

7de Laan has been a part of many South African households for the past 23 years, making its debut on 4 April 2000.

The final episode of the soapie will be broadcast on 26 December 2023.

We are extremely hopeful and trying our very best and we are not giving up. Jermaine Christians, Founder -'7delaan MyNou' fan page on Facebook

