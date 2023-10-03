



CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian relief teams have been deployed to the Cape Winelands town of McGregor - where residents have requested urgent help following damaging storms.

The community has been isolated following heavy downpours and flooding over a week ago - with a bridge connecting the town to Robertson suffering serious damage.

"The community has been completely cut off as the only road into the town has completely washed away. Food supplies have run out, there is a water shortage in the town, fuel supplies have dried out and there is no money in ATMs," said Gift of the Givers Ali Sablay.

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers visited the area on Monday, and said in addition to the bridge being washed away - some key agricultural routes were also severely damaged. "These floods have no doubt left a devastating impact on our province's infrastructure, particularly noting that much of the McGregor community was left disconnected from the main town of Robertson, a town where many of them work and attend school and do their grocery shopping. Citizens can rest assured that within no time, they will see road networks being rebuilt and re-opened for public use."

Simmers has also visited Hermanus in the Overstrand Municipality where the R43/R44 interchange has been severely damaged.

This article first appeared on EWN : WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor