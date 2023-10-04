PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 3 October 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 08, 15, 24, 45 PB: 14
PowerBall Plus: 12, 15, 35, 45, 48 PB: 16
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 03/10/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 3, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 08, 15, 24, 45#PowerBall: 14#PowerBallPLUS: 12, 15, 35, 45, 48#PowerBall: 16 pic.twitter.com/v1BPxmZE0j
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 03/10/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 3, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/vggiEfT269
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Source : pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
Car Feature: Tips you need to know before shopping at a car auction
Buying a car on auction can be risky, but if you go in well-prepared, it can also be extremely rewarding.Read More
The Madonna Squat Challenge is taking TikTok by storm, here’s how to do it
Channeling pop icon Madonna, the unique and challenging routine takes inspiration from the singer’s dance moves during one of her performances.Read More
[LISTEN] The importance of humanising gender diversity: 'You have to be you'
While some may argue that South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, the lived reality is vastly different.Read More
[WATCH] 'Pet stylist' Mehmet Gunes goes viral for grooming cute canines
Mehmet Gunes' clients are cute when they arrive and even cuter when they leave his salon!Read More
Paris Fashion Week struts pro-aging and no make-up, questioning beauty standards
Paris Fashion Week has celebrated the joy of being natural and authentic - at every age.Read More
Mercury: Shrinking planet is still getting smaller – new research
Researchers say Mercury's radius may have decreased as much as 7km.Read More
Psychedelics + psychotherapy can trigger changes in the brain - study shows how
New research at the level of neurons is untangling how.Read More
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator
The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions
Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.Read More