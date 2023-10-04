Republicans remove US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
For the first time in American history, a US House Speaker has been removed from office by members of his party.
The Republican Party made the unprecedented move against Kevin McCarthy less than a year after his election.
His ouster comes after he cooperated with Democrats to keep the government functional, instead of risking a shutdown.
Donald Trump ally Matt Gaetz is the high-profile House representative who tabled the motion to oust McCarthy.
"It seems very personal with Matt," said McCarthy. "It doesn't look like he's looking out for the country or the institution."
Gaetz denies the claims.
This now leaves the lower chamber of Congress in a state of chaos, according to Gilchrist.
He's not a popular guy.Adam Gilchrist
What it leaves is chaos.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Kevin McCarthy
