Fiji rugby star Josua Tuisova miss son’s (7) funeral to play in Rugby World Cup
Condolences are flooding in from fans all around the world for Josua Tuisova's (29) son, Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu, who was buried on Tuesday (3 October) after suffering from a long-term illness.
Ratulevu passed away last week.
Fans and Fiji officials are commending Tuisova for missing his seven-year-old son's funeral after opting to stay with his teammates in France to continue playing in the Rugby World Cup.
The centre learned of his son's death from his father Isikeli Ratulevu shortly before playing against Georgia on Saturday when Tuisova helped Fiji turn a 9-0 half-time deficit into a 17-12 victory.
Fiji requires one point from their final Pool C match with Portugal on Sunday to progress to their third quarter-final — and first since 2007 — after beating Australia earlier in the World Cup.
Rugby critics say that Tuisova will be a pivotal player for the Fijians in a likely quarter-final match-up with England.
Fiji officials say that Tuisova is making the ultimate sacrifice for his country.
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Tito Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu. He is the son of Mr Josua Tuisova and Mrs Katarina Ladoge Ramoce. Affectionately known as Tito, he peacefully departed after a prolonged battle with a debilitating illness in Lautoka Hospital.Official Statement
Several news outlets and the rugby community are commending Tuisova for his "sacrifice".
A heartbreaking situation for Fiji's Josua Tuisova 💔' Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) October 3, 2023
With one point needed to make the quarter finals, Tuisova will sacrifice attending his 7 year old son’s funeral in order to represent his country for the crucial final pool match against Portugal.#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/RTJqg95jj9
The most awful news from Fiji.' Jamie Lyall (@JLyall93) October 3, 2023
Josua Tuisova was informed his son, 7, had died shortly before playing Georgia. He will miss the funeral to stay at RWC. An incomprehensible loss.
Hope this incredible player and person finds some solace in rugby ❤️🇫🇯https://t.co/vtbiWTnVnU
Fiji star Josua Tuisova told of son’s death hours before Rugby World Cup gamehttps://t.co/mJr6mNKIbq' The Independent (@Independent) October 3, 2023
This article first appeared on KFM : Fiji rugby star Josua Tuisova miss son’s (7) funeral to play in Rugby World Cup
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:USO_-_RCT_-_28-09-2013_-_Stade_Mathon_-_Josua_Tuisova.jpg
