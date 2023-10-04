No DStv? No Cricket World Cup! SABC rejects MultiChoice's broadcast rights offer
Another World Cup, another broadcast battle.
In a statement on Tuesday (3 October), DStv and SuperSport owner MultiChoice announced that the SABC rejected its proposals for sub-licensing broadcast rights to the Cricket World Cup.
This statement comes two weeks after the SABC revealed it was negotiating with MultiChoice for the rights.
RELATED: CRICKET LOVERS! SABC SAYS ITS WORKING ON WORLD CUP BROADCAST DEAL
It's reported that MultiChoice offered the rights to the SABC on significantly reduced commercial terms, given its current circumstances, and that MultiChoice is disappointed at the rejection of its various proposals.
Neither the SABC nor MultiChoice revealed how much they are willing to pay or accept for the rights.
The SABC has called the restriction “anti-competitive” and “irrational".
The broadcaster released this statement to the public.
eMedia took out full-page advertisements in the Sunday Times, Rapport, and City Press this weekend, announcing that it has taken legal action against MultiChoice over the Rugby World Cup sub-licensing dispute.
MultiChoice confirmed to MyBroadband that it had received eMedia’s court papers.
“We consider the application to be without merit and have notified eMedia of our intention to oppose it," said MultiChoice.
And so the battle for broadcast rights continues...
This article first appeared on KFM : No DStv? No Cricket World Cup! SABC rejects MultiChoice's broadcast rights offer
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
