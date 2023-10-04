100% of Western Cape government departments and entities get unqualified audits
Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Thina Nzo, a local governance specialist at the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari).
All 14 Western Cape Provincial Departments, in addition to each of its 11 entities, have achieved unqualified audits in the 2022/2023 financial year, making it the best audit outcome received by the Western Cape Government in five years.
We do not action good governance for the sake of it. We do it because this is how we improve our service delivery. These audit outcomes are the tangible result of the Western Cape Government's drive for clean governance.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
An 'unqualified report' indicates that the financial systems are sufficient to warrant good audit outcomes while highlighting areas that need to be fixed or tightened.
The unqualified audits are great news for investors, says Nzo.
RELATED: 38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
It's quite impressive to actually see this consistency coming out of the Western Cape.Dr Thina Nzo, Researcher Associate – Public Affairs Research Institute
It gives an investor [confidence] to say that the state has got its systems under control.Dr Thina Nzo, Researcher Associate – Public Affairs Research Institute
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
More from Business
[LISTEN] How to make the most of your money through investments
Even as the economy is struggling, there are profitable investments you can use to build your wealth and see positive returns.Read More
'Billions paid out of med aid members' pockets/savings for day-to-day benefits'
Medical inflation consistently runs higher than consumer price inflation. The Money Show interviews Mark Hyman, CEO of MediCheck, after an analysis of the reasons for this by Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator
The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions
Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.Read More
Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight.Read More
Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking
The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero.Read More
Here's why inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1
Inflation does not make people wealthy, despite the fact that governments and borrowers enjoy benefits from inflation.Read More
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses?
The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year.Read More
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story
Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to bring their skills and expertise home.Read More