Happy 77th birthday, Susan Sarandon! Look back at her best films
American actor Susan Sarandon celebrates her 77th birthday today (4 October).
She is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors, having started her career in the 1970s.
Today she is best known for her work in television, film, and even theatre.
We celebrate the actor’s big day with a look back at her 10 best movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes:
10) ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’ (1992)
Susan Sarandon, Nick Nolte, and Zack O'Malley Greenburg in Lorenzo's Oil (1992) pic.twitter.com/YNsE5Hd9KN' Frame Found (@framefound) July 17, 2022
9) ‘Little Women’ (1994)
i’m obsessed with this promotional photo for little women (1994) where the ladies of the film gather around to hear susan sarandon read the book little women pic.twitter.com/YtGvc0ojE4' ana (@pelicinema) December 24, 2021
8) ‘Enchanted’ (2008)
Susan Sarandon in Enchanted pic.twitter.com/9ntLsF89kH' Profa054 (@profa054) June 2, 2021
7) ‘Dead Man Walking’ (1995)
Susan Sarandon, 'Dead Man Walking' (Best Actress, 1995) #Oscars #oscarsclip pic.twitter.com/XbMuVoYdsg' oscarsclip 🎀 (@oscarsclip) January 21, 2022
6) ‘The Celluloid Closet’ (1996)
5) ‘Bob Roberts’ (1992)
Susan Sarandon and Fred Ward in Bob Roberts (1992) pic.twitter.com/EleGj0v3fm' Frame Found (@framefound) October 8, 2019
4) ‘Bull Durham’ (1989)
#MarchMovieMadnessChallenge @Multiplat_Mike March 12th - Favorite performance by Susan Sarandon' Neil (@neilbelieves) March 12, 2023
Bull Durham (1988) pic.twitter.com/Iw8iqUzB9s
3) ‘The Player’ (1992)
Susan Sarandon, Peter Falk, and Jack Riley in The Player (1992) pic.twitter.com/l2GO6VGk7j' Frame Found (@framefound) May 18, 2022
2) ‘Survivors Guide To Prison’ (2018)
1) ‘Atlantic City’ (1980)
Susan Sarandon as Sally Matthews for Atlantic City pic.twitter.com/a6vJIzX3er' Everything Susan Sarandon (@sarandonarchive) October 30, 2021
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 77th birthday, Susan Sarandon! Look back at her best films
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Susan_Sarandon,_Festival_de_Sitges_2017.jpg
More from Entertainment
Elon Musk's ex takes billionaire to court for 'withholding kids'
Grimes has filed a petition to establish a parental relationship with their kids after allegedly accusing Musk of withholding them.Read More
On this day in 1980... Queen tops the charts with 'Another One Bites The Dust'
Take a trip down memory lane with a round-up of their top 10 songs of all time.Read More
'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan
Close to 40,000 people have so far added their signature to a petition urging the SABC not to cancel the soapie.Read More
'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist
"It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities."Read More
[WATCH] Schalk Bezuidenhout takes a stab being Britney B* (crop top and all)
The 41-year-old American singer shared a video clip of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives and so did Bezuidenhout.Read More
Happy 50th birthday, Lena Headey, aka Cersei from Game of Thrones!
Here are five other movies you didn't know Lena Headey acted in.Read More
Happy 54th birthday, Gwen Stefani!
It's Stefani's birthday today, so we celebrate with a playlist of some of the singer's greatest hits.Read More
Fans stranded in rain after Cassper and Nasty C cancel Durban show last minute
The duo was supposed to perform at the People’s Park on Saturday (30 September) as part of their African Throne Tour.Read More
Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder
“For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police.Read More