Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has filed a court notice to oppose the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the country’s chief justice.
Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Zondo to the position.
Last year, the JSC recommended Judge Mandisa Maya as their preferred candidate for chief justice, however, Ramaphosa appointed Zondo to the position, saying the decision remained the sole prerogative of the state president.
Out of the four candidates interviewed by the JSC for the position of chief justice, Zondo scored the least number of points.
In appointing Zondo as chief justice, Ramaphosa said the JSC was an advisory body and its recommendations were not binding on him.
Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said that Ramaphosa must explain in court why he overlooked the JSC’s recommendation for Zondo.
"Mr Ramaphosa will be called upon indeed to dispel the allegations or suspicion that Zondo was being unduly rewarded for absolving Ramaphosa for his role in the Bosasa CR17 scandals, amongst other things."
Manyi said Ramaphosa had filed notice to oppose Zuma’s application while the JSC filed a notice to abide by the eventual court decision.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
More from Politics
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country
Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.Read More
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'
On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.Read More
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa
The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.Read More
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'
Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.Read More
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA
The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.Read More
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'
Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.Read More
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.Read More
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory
Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.Read More
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.Read More
More from Local
Mitchells Plain to Bellville taxi routes go digital with tap-n-go cashless fees
Imtiyaaz Riley of Loop, a Cape Flats-based tech-mobility company, is working to empower taxi operators and commuters.Read More
A soggy winter has led to an infestation of bush cockroaches EVERYWHERE!
Are these pests bugging you? You are not alone!Read More
On this day in 1929, Table Mountain Cableway, the world's 5th wonder was founded
On 4 October 1929 the Table Mountain Cableway, one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions in Cape Town, was inaugurated.Read More
Investigation underway after headless body found in Beacon Valley
The body was discovered on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets on Monday night.Read More
'Billions paid out of med aid members' pockets/savings for day-to-day benefits'
Medical inflation consistently runs higher than consumer price inflation. The Money Show interviews Mark Hyman, CEO of MediCheck, after an analysis of the reasons for this by Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight.Read More
Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking
The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero.Read More
Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?
Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays in September following a technical glitch.Read More
WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor
Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers visited the area on Monday, and said in addition to the bridge being washed away - some key agricultural routes were also severely damaged.Read More