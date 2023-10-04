



Experimental pop musician, Grimes (35) and tech billionaire Elon Musk (52) dated on and off from about 2018 to 2022.

During their relationship, they welcomed a son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December 2021.

Last month, Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacs revealed in his book that Musk and Grimes privately welcomed a third child, Techno Mechanicus, via surrogate in June 2022.

Grimes called out Musk and Shivon Zilis, the mother of Musk's recently born twins, on the billionaire's social media platform, X (previously Twitter) when Isaacs shared pictures of Musk spending time with two of his 11 children.

Grimes commented on the image which has since been deleted saying: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

It's reported that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, filed a petition with San Francisco courts on Friday (29 September) “to establish a parental relationship” and share custody with Musk.

Musk and Grimes have both been quiet about this latest court petition on social media... for now.

This article first appeared on KFM : Elon Musk's ex takes billionaire to court for 'withholding kids'