Investigation underway after headless body found in Beacon Valley





Lester Kiewit interviews Norman Jantjies, Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum.

The community of Beacon Valley is shaken after the decapitated body of a man was discovered with his head placed on top of a gift bag.

While police are still investigating the details of the gruesome death, Jantjies says that the community has been able to identify the deceased.

According to community members and tattoos found on the corpse, it's believed that he was connected to a prison gang.

Jantjies says that the area where the body was found is known particularly for gang activity, and while violence and murder are nothing new, the magnitude that it's reached is unfathomable.

This is really brutal. Norman Jantjies, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum

