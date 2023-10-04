A soggy winter has led to an infestation of bush cockroaches EVERYWHERE!





Lester Kiewit interviews Sebastian Seelig, Owner of Pest Free SA.

There's nothing worse than having unwelcome house guests – whether it's family, friends or pests.

If you've been finding more pests making their way around your home than usual, you’re not alone says a pest control expert.

Cockroach infestation / Image: Sebastian Seelig

Bush cockroaches have particularly been infesting leafy suburbs, such as Milnerton, Table View and Edgemead.

While there have been infestations in the past, Seelig says it's increased significantly largely due to weather conditions.

Coming out of a wet winter, he says that these roaches in particular gravitate towards a moist environment, which is why they're mostly found in the damp spaces between your roof tiles and waterproof sheeting.

Seeling says that while we're doing our bit for the environment by composting at home, it's an ideal breeding environment for cockroaches.

He adds that the only way to get rid of them is through fumigation.

They thrive in humidity, they thrive in the garden underneath leaves. Sebastian Seelig, Owner – Pest Free SA

