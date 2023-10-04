Paris Fashion Week struts pro-aging and no make-up, questioning beauty standards
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics [Skip to 3:34].
Paris Fashion Week is underway and it's showcasing pro-aging, grey hair and flawless, no-make-up faces.
Yes, it's "in fashion" to look your age.
Helen Mirren, Pamela Anderson, and Andie MacDowell showed up at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 with no make-up, 'natural' hair, and effortless outfits - and of course, this got the interwebs talking and dubbing this style "revolutionary and iconic."
@yahooaustralia An ICON 💜 | 🎥 Via Getty #parisfashionweek2023fw #parisfashionweek2023 #cateblanchettedit #fashionweek #paris #pfw23 #pfw #yahooaustralia #streetstyle #pamelaanderson #pamelaandersonmakeup #pamelaandersonedit ♬ greedy tate mcrae unreleased - babytatie1
Friedman says it's "great but it's also challenging."
We've [women] grown up in this world where it's not considered courageous to just wash and wear some clothes but when Pamela Anderson goes to Paris Fashion Week without make-up, everyone says she's brave and courageous. Do men get this hurled at them? No.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
It's never simple to embrace your age and "it's hard" but I do love the fact that this debate and views are out there, says Friedman.
In other parts of the world, Miss London 2023 is the first beauty pageant of its kind where contestants show up completely make-up free.
Based on this, Friedman's asking, "who is putting the pressure on women to spend hours styling themselves?"
Now, it's a trend to wear minimal make-up to look like you're not wearing makeup but these trends change and it's not easy to keep up with.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
When it comes to beauty standards and events like Paris Fashion Week, it's interesting to see what's mainstream and trending but "we need to redefine beauty standards for ourselves" says Friedman and Ford.
Viva! The beauty standard revolution.
